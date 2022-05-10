The median sale price of a home in Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding areas reached $400,000 in April, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
That marks a 23% hike from last April and an increase of about 51% since April 2019. Texas A&M economists forecast that price increases will continue in Texas but moderate throughout the year.
“A lot is hanging in the balance right now between the supply constraints, the continued demand that we’ve seen and also mortgage rates,” said Adam Purdue, a research economist for the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
Texas A&M and the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems’ complete report on local inventory and sales statistics for April hasn’t been released yet.
The continuing rise in prices, plus mortgage rates surging past 5%, have affected some buyers’ ability to compete in the market. That appears to be easing the shrinking home inventory seen over the last few years in Texas and across the U.S., which in turn could lead to softer price increases in the coming months.
A new report from Realtor.com shows inventory of single-family homes, condos and townhomes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was down 6.9% since last April, a much softer decline than the 21% decline in March and February’s 33%. Nationally, home inventory is down 66.8% since April 2019 but was only down 12.2% since last April — the smallest decline since December 2019.
Todd Luong, a real estate agent with Re/Max DFW Associates, said offers for homes are coming in more slowly than last year, but most sellers still get offers within a day or two. Instead of getting 40 offers on a home, a seller might get closer to a dozen, he said.
“There’s a slight bit of a slowdown, but don’t get me wrong, it’s still a very strong seller’s market,” Luong said. “People are just still very hesitant with the rates creeping up right now.”