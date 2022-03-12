A North Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of civil disorder for helping to lead the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last year, which he documented on his social media.
Nolan Bernard Cooke, 23, was among the front line of rioters who broke through a line of U.S. Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, which was spurred on by a false belief that the presidential election was stolen, according to court documents. He’s originally from Savoy, about 15 miles east of Sherman.
Cooke was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, on charges of acts during civil disorder, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds and entering or remaining on restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in or near restricted buildings or grounds.
In exchange for his plea, Cooke will not face any other non-violent criminal charges. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Cooke recorded and posted videos of his involvement in the riot, and is seen grabbing and interfering with a police officer during the incident, authorities said. While breaking through the line of officers, he yelled “There’s a storm coming,” “We’re coming through,” and “Nothing’s holding us back,” according to court documents. He also banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the U.S. flag, and encouraged others to break the glass.
Authorities began investigating him after receiving tips that he had been involved in the riot. The tipsters said that he had filmed the incident with a GoPro camera he wore around his neck and that he posted video and pictures online, including one post on Instagram that referred to his girlfriend with a caption reading, “I wouldn’t want anyone other than you with me to take on the revolution.”
Cooke told authorities that he had gone to Washington, D.C., because he wanted to be heard. He took firearms but left them in a car, according to court documents.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10.
More than 750 people, including more than 60 Texans, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege, described by some as the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. On Tuesday, Guy Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, became the first person to be convicted by a jury for his role in the assault.
Among the North Texans, five have so far pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Two were sentenced to time behind bars: Frisco real estate agent Jenna Ryan and Dallas man Troy Smocks.