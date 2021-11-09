North Texas home sales dropped again in October, the fifth month in a row of year-over-year declines.
Purchases of homes in the area have been moderate since June, following last year’s huge sales gains.
Despite the slowdown in homebuying, there’s no sign of prices cooling. Median home prices in North Texas were up 18% from October 2020 to $346,750, close to an all-time high.
Area real estate agents sold 10,076 single-family homes last month, according to data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.
Through the first 10 months of 2021, home sales in the area have totaled almost 98,000 transactions — down 1% from record sales during the same period last year.
“We believe that the slight slowdown in the annual existing sales rate is the result of the combined forces of higher house prices and limited listing inventory,” said Ted Wilson, principal with Dallas-based housing analyst Residential Strategies. “With prices up 18% year over year, we hear reports of sticker shock, especially for entry-level buyers.
“The low mortgage rates continue to stimulate demand, but with housing inflation at a record pace, many households are now getting priced out of the market.”
Homes on the market are still in short supply. In October, there were only 9,753 North Texas houses listed for sale with agents — a more than 20% drop from last year’s already tight inventory. At the end of October, there was only a 1-month supply of single-family homes listed for sale with real estate agents.
On average, it takes only 26 days to sell a house in the more than two dozen counties included in the North Texas area.
“Inventory levels continue to hover at an all-time low preventing some would-be buyers from purchasing a home,” said Page Shipp, a housing analyst with CDCG Asset Management. “But, what shocks me the most is the huge jump in year-over-year sales above $500,000.
“In 2021, 22% of all homes sold were priced above half a million dollars,” she said. “Some of that increase is out of necessity — with price appreciation of 18%, homes are just more expensive.”
DFW home sales were down by more than 9% in the third quarter — the biggest such fall-off of any major Texas metro area.
Sales not just in the DFW area but also the rest of the state are starting to slow, according to a new report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
There are indications that the “Texas housing frenzy is over,” according to economist Dr. Luis Torres.
“Both housing sales growth and housing price growth have peaked and are slowing,” Torres said in the new report. “Texas’ single-family sales peaked at the start of 2021.
“That’s when San Antonio home sales were highest. Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston recorded their highest number of housing sales in the last quarter of 2020.”
Home purchases across the U.S. soared last summer as record low mortgage rates and changing housing needs prompted by the pandemic sent thousands of home shoppers into the market.
“Texas housing sales accelerated after the pandemic shut down the economy in March and April of 2020,” Torres said. “This caused the already depleted inventory of homes for sale to reach historic low levels and led to exuberant home price growth.”