North Texas hospitals are preparing for a COVID-19 surge that may come in early January, sparked by the new omicron variant, a highly contagious strain that emerged here less than two weeks ago.
A North Texas surge in omicron cases and hospitalizations “is inevitable,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland Health & Hospital System. Parkland, which closed most of its COVID-19 units recently as cases dwindled, is now expecting to open more of them again.
“We can see it coming, and I bet it will start to ramp up here in the next week or so,” he said. “I would be very surprised if we didn’t have to open at least one or two of our COVID wards back up.”
On Dec. 6, Harris County recorded its first death related to the variant, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. The case is believed to be the first recorded death related to omicron in the U.S. Hidalgo said the victim was a man in his 50s from the eastern part of Harris County who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. Just hours before the death was reported, Harris County raised its coronavirus threat level from “moderate” to “significant.”
Omicron has spread to nearly 90 countries, the World Health Organization said, with lockdowns ordered in several European nations. Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, The Associated Press reported. In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
New York state broke its own single-day pandemic case record for the fourth straight day with 23,400 new cases Monday. COVID-19 cases have increased by 25% nationally in the past two weeks, and in 14 states, cases have climbed by 40% or more, The New York Times reported.
North Texas hospitals are ready to modify their wards in response to an incoming COVID-19 surge, but health care officials are concerned about their staffs, which are experiencing exhaustion after two years of fighting the coronavirus.
How are North Texas hospitals preparing?
Parkland Hospital is as prepared for a COVID-19 surge as it can be, after dealing with previous waves of the virus, Chang said. During previous surges, reorganizing wards for COVID-19 patients could take up to a week. Now that can be done in less than 24 hours.
Because the public hospital is always full, however, it’s impossible for Parkland to preemptively clear floors and prepare COVID-19 beds like some other hospitals do.
“We literally need all our beds, every single day. If it’s not for COVID, it’s for something else,” Chang said. “So there’s really not much else for us to do except wait and see.”
Staffing is also a looming problem for hospitals across the country, including North Texas. Finding enough nurses to cover an already busy hospital is difficult enough outside of a coronavirus surge, experts say.
Over 97% of Parkland staff is vaccinated against the virus, but an omicron outbreak among health care workers is still a very real and worrisome possibility, Chang said.
Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals have been looking at ways to supplement overworked and burnt-out health care providers, said Steve Love, president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council. Some hospitals are contracting with traveling nurse agencies and providing incentives for their staffs as they deal with increased workload, he said.
Baylor Scott & White Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, said he’s also concerned about his staff — they haven’t gotten a break since the pandemic started nearly two years ago.
“Our workforce is tired,” he said. “Our workforce is emotionally exhausted, just like the rest of the country.”
Arroliga said Baylor is prepared for the next wave of COVID-19 cases, which he expects to peak in the second week of January. The hospital system is following protocols established in previous case surges and, as of now, is experiencing a relatively low COVID-19 case load.
What needs to change, Arroliga said, is not how many beds are available or how many ventilators are on hand. What needs to change are the attitudes toward public health solutions, like vaccines, masking and social distancing, he said.
“This is not a problem of… [us] as a health care system. We have been preparing,” he said. “But this is a problem of the community.”
Hospital officials are worried about the mental health of their employees, said Erin Carlson, associate clinical professor and director of graduate public health programs at the University of Texas at Arlington.
“We have health care providers who right now already know they’re literally going to have to go back into their worst nightmare,” she said. “And that is what should hurt all of our hearts, is to think about them already working in the battle of their careers and having to go back into it when it is completely preventable.”
Where is omicron spreading in the U.S.?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, warned that the country will likely see record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as omicron spreads, The Washington Post reported.
In Houston, there are early signs that omicron is outcompeting delta and other variants. Houston Methodist reported that 82% of new symptomatic COVID-19 cases sequenced by the hospital were found to be the omicron variant as of Dec. 15. Just five days ago, only 32% of Houston Methodist cases were omicron.
Last week, UT Southwestern released new COVID-19 forecasting for Dallas-Fort Worth. UT Southwestern projects that COVID-19 case numbers will either stay level or rise as the year comes to an end after about a month of declining case rates.
Parkland is already reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to a month prior. There were 39 active coronavirus patients as of Monday, Chang said, increasing from a previous average of 25 to 30 active patients.
The hospitalization rate still doesn’t compare to past peaks where the hospital saw around 200 active patients at a time, he said.
What do scientists know about omicron?
New, preliminary data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, show omicron appears to cause less severe disease but is more easily transmitted. The recent findings have not been peer-reviewed — the gold standard in scientific research — but they line up with early data about omicron’s behavior, the AP reported.
Both Pfizer and Moderna released early data showing a booster dose of their vaccines may offer more protection against omicron even though the initial two-dose regimen appears to be less effective.
Antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to therapies for early COVID-19 for more than a year, but both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their drugs will be much less effective against omicron, the AP reported.
Competing British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears best positioned to fight the new coronavirus strain with its antibody treatment, although it is not widely available in the U.S.
Even if the omicron variant is less severe than delta — and experts say it’s too early to know for sure — that doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be fewer hospitalizations, said Catherine Troisi, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
“It’s very, very infectious, and a lot of breakthrough infections appear,” she said. “So, even if it’s a lower percent of people who need to be hospitalized, if you have more people infected, there can still be a lot of hospitalizations.”