The number of COVID-19 cases in North Texas that require hospitalization is rising and will likely continue to increase in the new year, according to a new forecast released Monday by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
The expected COVID-19 surge, fueled by the new omicron variant, comes as North Texans are gathering in large groups to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, which has the potential to “supercharge transmission levels,” the forecast said.
The surge also comes as more residents are returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles and as fewer people are wearing masks in public, according to UT Southwestern surveys.
“There is a high likelihood of exposure at any large gathering because of the prevalence and high transmissibility of the omicron variant,” the report said. “Self-isolation for three-to-five days and testing are recommended for those who attend such gatherings.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County are projected to reach 240 concurrent hospitalized cases by mid-January, according to the forecast. That’s a 15% increase from 208 hospitalized cases on Dec. 21, the last day Dallas County reported hospitalizations.
In Tarrant County, total COVID-19 hospitalizations are projected to reach 300 concurrent hospitalized cases by mid-January, a 16% increase from 258 hospitalized cases on Dec. 23.
The highly-contagious omicron variant is now the dominant strain in North Texas, representing 95% of positive tests sequenced at UT Southwestern.
The percentage of positive tests among UT Southwestern samples is rapidly increasing, said Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, who is leading UT Southwestern’s COVID-19 variant tracking effort. Public health experts like to see a test positivity rate of about 5% or lower, he said. Within one week, the test positivity rate jumped from between 5% and 7% up to 17%.
Test positivity rates appear to be even higher in Houston, according to analysis by Houston Methodist. COVID-19 PCR testing at the Houston hospital has shown a greater-than-50% positivity rate for several days in a row since Dec. 23, setting a new record for daily test volume and positive tests, a Houston Methodist spokesperson said.
“I think we finally have omicron becoming the dominant variant where we are,” SoRelle said. “You can see in other places, once it takes over, the case lines go vertical in terms of how quickly things increase.”
Dallas County will see around 800 new COVID-19 infections per day by mid-January, according to UT Southwestern’s projection. By comparison, Dallas County’s most recent 14-day average was 479 new cases daily.
In Tarrant County, daily new COVID-19 infections are projected to reach 550 by mid-January. By comparison, Tarrant County’s most recent 14-day average was 409 new cases daily.
Public health experts emphasized that gaps in data during the holidays likely mean that current numbers are an underestimation of the people infected with and hospitalized for COVID-19.
In addition to tracking COVID-19 case rates, UT Southwestern also tracked how often North Texans visited different public locations based on cell phone date. Visits to retail, recreation and transit are near pre-pandemic levels in some counties, while visits to workplaces are still much lower than before the pandemic.
Other public health behaviors have also shifted toward pre-pandemic norms. Based on survey responses, UT Southwestern found that observed mask usage in public places and self-reported mask usage have declined or plateaued since September.