As the number of confirmed tornadoes that ripped through North Texas rose to more than a dozen, residents in Grapevine continued to pick up what Tuesday morning’s storm left behind.
Piles of debris and chopped-up trees lined the street of a neighborhood off Northwest Highway near Grapevine Middle School as crews worked to clean up Wednesday morning. Damaged roofs and toppled fences were a common sight. Strings of Christmas lights were astray.
The sound of chainsaws could be heard throughout the day in the neighborhood. Cars passed slowly as passengers took photos and videos of the destruction while one family met with an insurance adjuster. Farther down the street, homes were intact.
Off State Highway 114, drills and hammers created a noisy backdrop outside Extra Space Storage, where a crew boarded up units that appeared to be missing their walls or ceilings. A heap of debris lay in front of the Discount Tire next door.
The National Weather Service continued to release information Wednesday about what exactly happened during the outbreak of severe weather across North Texas, including the strengths of the tornadoes that touched down.
In addition to tornadoes, the storm brought strong winds, heavy rain and pingpong-ball-size hail throughout the region before continuing to Oklahoma and Louisiana and turning deadly.
Surveying the damage
Crews were out as soon as the storms cleared late Tuesday morning to begin assessing the damage and lend a helping hand to neighbors. By Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed at least 14 tornadoes had touched down — six in Tarrant County; one each in Cooke, Eastland, Erath, Hunt, Lamar, Palo Pinto and Wise counties; and one that crossed from Collin County to Fannin County.
The weather service said more tornadoes could be confirmed in the coming days as local surveys of the damage wrap up.
Of the confirmed tornadoes, the one in Eastland County near Ranger was the strongest, an EF2 with winds up to 135 mph, according to the NWS. The tornadoes in Lamar County near Paris, in Wise County near Decatur and crossing from northeastern Collin County to southwestern Fannin County also were EF2s with winds up to 115 mph in Lamar County and 125 for the other two.
Tornadoes are rated using the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The weakest is an EF0, which has winds between 65 and 85 mph and causes “light damage,” while the strongest is an EF5, with winds more than 200 mph and “incredible damage.”
In Grapevine, two EF1 tornadoes touched down, according to the weather service. One, with winds up to 110 mph, lifted at the shore of Grapevine Lake. A second EF1 had a “short track” near Grapevine Mills mall and winds of 100 mph, officials said. A third EF1 in Tarrant County left a trail about a mile and a half long in North Richland Hills. Three more tornadoes — an EF1 and two EF0s — all touched down near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.
“While all from the same parent storm, video evidence showed the tornadoes lifting and reforming and there was a discontinuous damage track,” the NWS said in a tweet about the twisters near the base. “Yes, each touchdown counts as a separate tornado.”
The tornadoes in Erath County south of Bluff Dale, Hunt County near Wolfe City, and Palo Pinto County near Santo, were rated EF1, and the twister in Callisburg in Cooke County was an EF0.
In addition to on-the-ground damage surveys, videos and eyewitness accounts help officials confirm whether tornadoes formed. The NWS said Wednesday evening it still had two areas under investigation.
Community came togetherThe storm damaged several homes and businesses, and Grapevine Middle School was evacuated after a natural-gas odor was detected near the school, which also had roof damage and a water le
ak.
At Grapevine Mills, which closed Tuesday, most stores were open Wednesday but the food court remained closed. A Sam’s Club on State Highway 114 damaged by the storm remained closed, and more than a dozen workers could be seen entering the store at one point.
Grapevine saw an outpouring of support from other communities as city crews worked with the police and fire departments to clear roads and make them safe for travel, said Mona Quintanilla, a city spokeswoman.
She said there were residents who drove around to pick up debris and stopped to help with roads or residential areas dealing with fallen trees and other issues.
“We’ve seen the community really come together. That’s really cool,” Quintanilla said.
No families were displaced by the storm, she said. The REC of Grapevine saw from 20 to 30 people show up and use the facilities while their power was out.
While the storm passed by quickly, city employees and the community also worked quickly to respond, she said.
“It all happened so fast,” Quintanilla said. “It’s impressive, the training that our employees have and also the community as a whole. We’re thankful that the damage was not any worse and that we did not have any loss of life.”
The storm caused seven reported injuries, none of them life-threatening. Five of the injuries were in Grapevine.
The two other people injured were in Wise County. One was struck by flying debris that penetrated the vehicle they were in, and the other was driving a tractor-trailer that overturned on U.S. Highway 287, local emergency officials said.
Travelers in and out of Dallas also were affected as many flights at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport were delayed and canceled early Tuesday. At one point, everyone inside DFW Airport was instructed to shelter in place as alarms sounded.
Thousands of people were without power early Tuesday, but crews were able to restore electricity to most customers, according to Oncor, whose outage map showed roughly 1,250 customers without power Wednesday afternoon.
