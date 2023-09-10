Rally

Members and supporters of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists attend a rally in support of the ongoing television and film actors and writers strike at Reverchon Park in Dallas on Saturday.

 Toluwani Osibamowo/KERA

DALLAS — Film and television workers from North Texas and beyond gathered in Dallas for a rally Saturday morning to support the efforts of actors and writers on strike nationwide.

At least 120 people showed up at Reverchon Park sporting black, white and yellow T-shirts and pins representing the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the union hosted the rally, which includes members from North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

