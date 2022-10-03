DALLAS — Contract negotiations between the state’s largest insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and Dallas-Fort Worth’s largest health network continued on Monday as a deadline approached.
If a new deal is not reached by Tuesday, doctors and facilities affiliated with Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center would be out of network for most Blue Cross members, the companies said. That means patients would have to switch to other doctors in the Blue Cross network or face the prospect of paying much higher deductibles and copayments.
Southwestern Health Resources, an alliance of Texas Health and UTSW, said it has been negotiating a new contract with Blue Cross since July 2021. It has been unable to reach “an agreement that will fairly compensate us for our increased costs,” the group said in an online post. It notified 459,000 patients of the potential impact of terminating the contract.
In an email to brokers last month, Blue Cross said Texas Health and UTSW were seeking a $900 million increase in reimbursement rates. A Blue Cross official also said the insurer had recently updated reimbursement contracts with all major health systems in North Texas — and that Texas Health and UTSW had rejected a similar offer.
“We’re just not there. And we’re very far apart right now,” said Shara McClure, divisional senior vice president of health care delivery for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, in a late September interview.
The hospital systems filed to terminate the contracts, effective Oct. 4, on most Blue Cross plans, including Blue Choice PPO and Blue Essentials. The contract with the insurer’s Blue Advantage HMO doesn’t expire until Dec. 18.
“Negotiations will continue throughout the day, and we remain hopeful an agreement will be reached,” Southwestern Health chief marketing officer Darin Szilagyi wrote in an email Monday.
James Campbell, a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield, also said negotiations were continuing Monday afternoon.
Some patients currently undergoing treatment may be able to continue paying in-network rates even if the contract ends Tuesday. So-called continuity of care benefits may be available to pregnant women in their second and third trimester and to others in a course of treatment.
“You don’t just automatically get them; you have to raise your hand and ask for them,” said Deb Gordon, co-director of the Alliance of Professional Health Advocates.
Both the providers and insurers offer a link to Blue Cross’ application for continuing care, which asks about the patient’s health condition, plans for surgery and other treatment details.
Other patients may want to monitor progress of the contract talks to assess their financial risk, and the insurer and providers have created online portals as a guide. The websites include updates and common questions, such as which hospitals and facilities are affected. (Answer: All UTSW and Texas Health hospitals and facilities.)
One common question cited by Blue Cross: What to do if you have a procedure scheduled on or after the contract expires?
“If you find yourself in this situation, please contact your customer service team at the phone number on your member ID card,” Blue Cross chief medical officer Dr. Mark Chassay said in a brief video.
He said the DFW region is already the most expensive health care market in the state, 16% more expensive than the national average.
“It is important to stand up for affordable care and try to stem rising costs at a time when our customers and members are facing inflationary and recessionary pressures,” Chassay said. “All of us are paying more for everything from the gas pumps to the grocery stores.”
Southwestern Health also cited inflation as a key factor in the negotiations. Inflation is at a 40-year high, and costs for labor, prescriptions and supplies “have all dramatically surged by double-digits over the last three years,” the group said.
“When considering inflation and the effects of a global pandemic, our request is more than reasonable,” the company wrote online.
The company said it doesn’t want to see patient care disrupted, but that may be unavoidable unless a deal is struck soon. In early 2020, United Healthcare and Houston Methodist ended their in-network contract for about five months.
During that period, Methodist tried to help patients facing higher costs, a spokeswoman said. The system reduced patients’ portion of outpatient services when possible and worked with United to reduce prices for emergency and inpatient services.
Methodist also hired extra staff to help with continuity of care issues, the spokeswoman said. But other patients ultimately had to select different hospitals to get in-network care — at least until a new contract was approved in May 2020.
“The negotiation period was very tough for our patients, physicians and employees who have waited for resolution with United Healthcare,” Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Marc Boom wrote in an email to employees.