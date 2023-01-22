From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/01/20/dfps-foster-child-protective-services-court-report/.

Court monitors following a yearslong lawsuit against the state and the Department of Family and Protective Services released a fifth report Friday evening, tracking where the agency made progress and where it falls short.

The anticipated update from federal monitors found improvements in the number of children assigned to caseworkers and the accuracy of DFPS investigations. However, it also found several DFPS investigations in which the state failed to protect children from safety risks, including a lack of medication monitoring and exposing children to trafficking.

