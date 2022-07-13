Texas is the fifth-best state in the country for business, lifted by its workforce, innovation and economy but pulled down by its regulatory environment, limited health insurance coverage among residents and lack of inclusive policies, according to CNBC’s 2022 ranking.
Texas retains its record of always finishing in the top five of the ranking, which CNBC has compiled since 2007. North Carolina was the top state on this year’s list, released Wednesday.
“Not only is the Texas workforce outstanding, but it is also growing fast as companies and people flock to the state,” CNBC special correspondent Scott Cohn wrote. “When they arrive, however, they are finding a growing set of issues.”
Renae Eze, Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary, noted in a statement that companies are moving to Texas at a fast clip. Caterpillar’s headquarters relocation makes Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 companies, Eze pointed out.
“Texas remains No. 1 because of the unmatched competitive advantages we offer: no corporate or personal income taxes, a predictable regulatory climate, and a young, growing and skilled workforce,” Eze said.
Abbott regularly touts the state’s performance in business rankings. Texas has topped Chief Executive magazine’s ranking for 18 straight years and has earned Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup award for 10 years.
Robert Allen, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, reiterated Abbott’s view and said in an email that the rankings show Texas “continues to be an economic powerhouse.”
“With one of the best workforces and regulatory environments in the nation, businesses are continuing to move and expand in Texas, which is now home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state,” Allen said.
The study uses data to compare states in 10 categories, which are weighted based on the way states market themselves to businesses.
Texas had the second-strongest workforce and the eighth-strongest economy, the study found. It was the No. 4 state for technology and innovation.
But the Lone Star State was ranked second worst in the nation for life, health and inclusion. Texas was No. 34 for business-friendliness, a measure of the burden a state’s regulations put on businesses.
Texas has the highest percentage of residents without health insurance, and Texans have limited child-care options, Cohn wrote.
What’s more, Texas is one of five states without an anti-discrimination law covering nondisabled people. A new election law also makes it one of the hardest states to vote in and a new abortion law is considered one of the nation’s most restrictive on reproductive rights.
North Carolina didn’t fare especially well on life, health and inclusion, ranking 28th. It also doesn’t have a nondiscrimination law for nondisabled people.
However, the study noted that North Carolina’s leaders have set aside political divisions to attract businesses and strengthen the economy. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has worked with Republican legislative leaders to craft incentive packages for companies looking to invest in the state, and the state recently passed its first comprehensive spending plan of Cooper’s time in office.
North Carolina has the strongest economy in the nation and ranks fifth for technology and innovation, CNBC found. With Bank of America and Truist Financial based in Charlotte, it’s the No. 2 state for access to capital, while Texas came in No. 3 in that category.
Washington, Virginia and Colorado also edged out Texas in this year’s ranking. Mississippi came in last, harmed by one of the least-educated workforces in the country and a lack of inclusiveness in its laws.
Texas ranked 4th in the CNBC analysis last year.