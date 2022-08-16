A CSX and Union Pacific train passes by the Handley Generating Station in East Fort Worth, pictured here working during a Winter Storm Warning after overnight freezing rain and sleet covered North Texas on Feb. 3.
New ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, whose contract the Public Utility Commission approved Tuesday, could easily rake in more than $2 million a year, according to his contract.
Vegas’ base salary is $990,000 a year. Already that is nearly twice what his outgoing predecessor, interim CEO Brad Jones makes. Jones has take-home pay of $500,000 along with benefits that include at least a $50,000 annual contribution to retirement savings.
Vegas’ salary also tops how much ERCOT paid former CEO Bill Magness, who was fired in 2021 in the aftermath of the deadly winter storm. Magness made $876,000 a year, according to a 2019 ERCOT tax filing.
But Vegas’ total compensation could be much, much more.
The contract indicates that Vegas could be paid as much as $2.4 million a year. The agreement includes an annual “short-term incentive” that would pay him as much as an entire year’s salary starting in March 2024, bumping his salary to nearly $2 million a year. The bonus is based on whether Vegas hits the goals the ERCOT board sets for him.
His pay could be bumped further starting in late 2026, when he would be eligible for a “long-term incentive” of $420,000 in the fourth quarter of the year. Both incentives are tied to performance indicators determined by ERCOT’s board.
Vegas also will receive $500,000 in moving expenses and a $100,000 payment to offset income taxes on that lump sum. It is unclear if that can be applied to any taxes on the $247,500 signing bonus he is also receiving.
The contract also includes a $6.7 million “make-whole” payment aggregated over five years.