A CSX and Union Pacific train passes by the Handley Generating Station in East Fort Worth, pictured here working during a Winter Storm Warning after overnight freezing rain and sleet covered North Texas on Feb. 3.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

New ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, whose contract the Public Utility Commission approved Tuesday, could easily rake in more than $2 million a year, according to his contract.

Vegas’ base salary is $990,000 a year. Already that is nearly twice what his outgoing predecessor, interim CEO Brad Jones makes. Jones has take-home pay of $500,000 along with benefits that include at least a $50,000 annual contribution to retirement savings.

