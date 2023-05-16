A rendering of the planned revamp of Terminal C is unveiled during a press conference at Terminal C in DFW International Airport on Tuesday. DFW International Airport and American Airlines have come to a deal for $4.8 billion in expansions, including $1.6 billion for the new terminal that would include 15 new gates.
It would restart work delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic upended the airline industry and added uncertainty to the growth of the airport and the entire air travel industry. But travel demand has come back strong, giving the airport and primary tenant American Airlines the confidence to expand again.
The new Terminal F would expand the airport’s existing 168 gates and give room to grow up to 100 million passengers in the next six or seven years, airport CEO Sean Donohue said while announcing the project Tuesday.
“It creates the framework of how we share the economic benefits of the airport with our airline partners,” Donohue said.
American and DFW came to a tentative deal on building a new $3 billion Terminal F in 2019, a partnership that could give the airline room to grow for years to come. The new terminal would occupy a spot near the Express South Parking lot, the last of six spaces that were part of the original airport design for terminals. However, these new gates, according to preliminary renderings, are to be built in a single row on the airfield side of the Skylink light rail tracks, unlike was done with the airport’s other five terminals.
Construction for Terminal F will start in the second half of 2024 and be complete by the end of 2026, Donohue told The Dallas Morning News.
As for Terminal C, the airport will expand in phases, he said. There will be three to four phases of “tear down and rebuild,” Donohue said, with completion by 2028.
It’s an estimated $2.72 billion for the expansion of the central terminal area, which includes “pier” expansions off Terminal A and Terminal C, which will add nine gates. Although the initial phase will begin with 15 new gates in Terminal F, Donohue said the airport is achieving its original goal of 24 through the pier expansions.
American, and theoretically other carriers, will pay for the new terminal through leases on gates, landing fees and other rents paid to the airport. Fort Worth-based American Airlines is a key player in any deal at DFW because it’s the carrier’s biggest hub, and it had an 86% market share at the airport in March.
Design work was still underway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year later and upended the industry, forcing the airport to put the new terminal on hold indefinitely.
“The big change is the modular construction that we did here with the high C gates,” Donohue said. “It allows us to build the gates on-site, transport them over to the site of the concourse, install them and then finish them. That saves us 30% in time and it saves us almost 35% in cost, but it gives all the workers and the architects complete flexibility.”
