DFW07
Buy Now

A rendering of the planned revamp of Terminal C is unveiled during a press conference at Terminal C in DFW International Airport on Tuesday. DFW International Airport and American Airlines have come to a deal for $4.8 billion in expansions, including $1.6 billion for the new terminal that would include 15 new gates.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

DFW International Airport and American Airlines have come to a deal for $4.8 billion in expansions, including $1.6 billion for a new terminal that would include 15 gates.

It would restart work delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic upended the airline industry and added uncertainty to the growth of the airport and the entire air travel industry. But travel demand has come back strong, giving the airport and primary tenant American Airlines the confidence to expand again.

0
0
0
0
0