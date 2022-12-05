FORT WORTH — Zion Carr thought he was dreaming when his aunt fell to the floor.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, heard a noise outside their southeast Fort Worth home and grabbed her gun from her purse, the now-11-year-old told jurors Monday on the first day of testimony at the murder trial of the former Fort Worth officer who killed her. Jefferson kept the weapon close to her side and she approached the back window of her bedroom, Zion said.

