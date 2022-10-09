DALLAS — Patients, doctors and company executives had to breathe a sigh of relief after negotiators hammered out a new contract for the state’s largest insurer and the region’s largest health care provider.

Tuesday’s agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and an alliance representing Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center ensures that about 459,000 patients will continue to get in-network coverage. They won’t have to switch doctors and facilities, and everyone seems to agree that’s a great outcome.

