DALLAS — Patients, doctors and company executives had to breathe a sigh of relief after negotiators hammered out a new contract for the state’s largest insurer and the region’s largest health care provider.
Tuesday’s agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and an alliance representing Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center ensures that about 459,000 patients will continue to get in-network coverage. They won’t have to switch doctors and facilities, and everyone seems to agree that’s a great outcome.
But it begs a follow-up question: Who pays for it?
“Everyday people pay the bill — one way or another,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president at Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that closely tracks health trends. “Health care costs are eating up a larger and larger share of our economy each year. And that’s also true for people’s pocketbooks.”
Texas Health and UT Southwestern initially asked for a $900 million increase in reimbursement rates over the next 32 months. The insurer rejected the big ask, saying it “would surely cause hardships” for every Blue Cross member.
It proposed matching the deals offered — and accepted — by other major health systems in the region. After negotiating through the night and into deadline day, the sides settled “in the range” of those other contracts, said Shara McClure, divisional senior vice president of health care delivery for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
“Both parties compromised,” said McClure, one of the negotiators. “I feel very comfortable with the outcome and the financial implications on the businesses and members we serve.”
The effect on premiums won’t be clear for a while, at least for employer health plans whose pricing is already in place for 2023. But some workers, depending on their plan, will see “an incremental increase” in what they pay toward deductibles and copayments because higher reimbursements are going to providers, McClure said.
Paying more is usually the story of health care in the U.S. In 2020, health spending accounted for nearly 19% of gross domestic product, up from 16% in 2011 and 12.5% in 2000, according to the Petersen-KFF Health System Tracker.
Health insurance premiums have climbed in tandem, usually outstripping gains in worker pay and inflation by a wide margin.
Last year, the average annual premium for family coverage was $22,221, according to Kaiser’s 2021 employer health benefits survey. That’s an increase of 22% in five years and 47% in a decade. In 2000, the average family premium was less than $6,500.
Many factors contribute to higher health costs, including an aging population and investments in technology, treatment and drugs. But researchers have zeroed in on the primary culprit: higher prices for care.
“When we look at what’s really driving costs overall in the health care system, it’s the prices paid to hospitals, physicians and drug companies,” Cox said.
From 2016 to 2020, utilization of health services actually declined over 5% because so many people avoided medical care during the first year of the pandemic. Over the same period, health spending rose 9.3% — driven by a nearly 16% gain in health prices, according to the Health Care Cost Institute.
Workers often don’t feel the full brunt of such increases because employers absorb most of them. On average, employers covered 83% of the premiums for single coverage last year and 72% of the premiums for family coverage, according to Kaiser.
From 2011 to 2016, workers’ contributions to premiums rose faster than employers’. But that flipped in the past five years as employers increased their contributions by double the rate of workers.
Companies are trying to protect their employees and keep them in the fold, said Daniel Karnuta, a former health care executive and chief financial officer who teaches at the University of Texas at Dallas.
“Their premiums are going up, and they’re saying: ‘How much can we pass on to employees without it being too painful?’” Karnuta said. “They don’t want to cause a lot of grief for workers and they sure don’t want ’em to go somewhere else.”
In the past year, employers increased their contribution to company health plans by 3.7% while employees pitched in an additional 0.6% from their paychecks, according to an analysis by consulting firm Aon.
But premiums aren’t the only way to share expenses. Workers also paid over 5% more for deductibles and copays in the past year, averaging $1,892 in out-of-pocket costs, Aon said.
The pandemic slowed the rise in health spending, largely because so many patients put off care. In 2022, employers had just a 3% increase in health budgets, far lower than overall inflation, according to Aon.
It’s rare for health costs to trail inflation, but they haven’t been able to keep up with inflation that’s running near a 40-year high. The industry has multiyear contracts with providers and annual renewals with employer health plans. While a grocery store can raise the price of eggs tomorrow, it may take a few years to phase in the rising costs of health care.
For 2023, employers are budgeting an average increase of 6.5%, Aon said. Another consulting firm, Mercer, projects an average increase of 5.6%, assuming employers make health plan changes to hold down costs.
“They’re expecting to have increases in prices in DFW, but they’re saying they can’t add any more on employees,” said Marianne Fazen, executive director of the Dallas-Fort Worth Business Group on Health, which helps companies control health costs.
“They’re between a rock and a hard place,” Fazen said. “Affordability is a key issue, and they want their people to get their medicines and procedures. But in the future, employers are not going to be able to absorb all the inflated costs.”
Ultimately, higher spending on health care leaves that much less to share with workers.
“Even if employers pay a larger share of premiums, that’s also coming at a cost — of people’s salaries,” said Cox, the expert at Kaiser. “No matter how you slice it, this costs people money.”
Hospitals, doctors and other providers must make a healthy profit margin over the long run or they won’t be able to make essential investments.
“MRIs will age out, facilities will deteriorate and patient care will be compromised because hospitals are a very capital-intensive business,” said Stephen Love, CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.
He pointed out that Texas and Dallas have a large number of uninsured residents, roughly twice the share for the nation. Yet the state’s Republican lawmakers have opposed expanding Medicaid even though federal taxes pay most of the expense.
Top elected leaders have opposed Obamacare for over a decade, and they’ve argued that expanding Medicaid would eventually lead to higher medical costs for the state.
But caring for the uninsured has a cost, too. Taxpayers pick up part of the burden by funding public hospitals, and some costs are shifted to commercial insurance, which has the highest reimbursements.
The cost-shifting is “absolutely” one reason hospital prices are higher in DFW, Love said. Expanding Medicaid would directly help up to 1.6 million working poor in Texas, he added, and millions more would likely see a difference in premiums.
“It’s not going to cover all the uninsured, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction,” Love said.