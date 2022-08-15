Since 2012, 19 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use — something 55% of Texans have said they either support or strongly support, according to a new Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll.

And the numbers are even higher for medical use: 72% of those surveyed said they would either support or strongly support the legalization of marijuana in Texas to help treat illnesses, a move the Texas Legislature helped bolster last year when it expanded the state’s medical marijuana program to include all forms of post-traumatic stress disorder and cancer.

Tags

Recommended for you