More than 4,480 people died on Texas roadways in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, marking the second-deadliest year of traffic fatalities since the agency began tracking them in 1940.
TxDOT logged 3,896 fatalities in 2020. The deadliest year on record is 1981, with 4,701 fatalities, TxDOT said in a prepared statement.
Nov. 7, 2000, is the last time no deaths were recorded on Texas roads, according to the agency.
The sharp increase in deaths on Texas roads tracks with a rise nationwide. In the U.S., an estimated 20,160 people were killed in car crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% compared to the same period of 2020, TxDOT said.
“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said in TxDOT’s prepared statement. “TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more.”
Last year, 1,522 people died on Texas roads because of speed, and 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt, Ryan said.
TxDOT said it’s working with researchers to study new roadway design features “that are proven to save lives,” including using crash data to make improvements in areas where drivers are more prone to crash.
“This is an urgent call to action for all of us behind the wheel,” Ryan said. “We can do better. We should do better. We must do better — for ourselves, our loved ones and our larger community of fellow Texans. Not a single death on our roadways is acceptable.”