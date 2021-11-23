DALLAS — More area residents caught in the crowd at the Astroworld Festival earlier this month are suing Travis Scott, Live Nation and other organizers alleging they were hurt in the chaos and suffered lingering emotional distress as a result of the deadly night in Houston.
The new crop of plaintiffs joins scores of others who have filed suit against Scott and the festival organizers along similar lines. The festival is now facing more than two billion dollars in legal actions after 10 died, including a 9-year-old boy who was a Denton student, at the event.
Concertgoers from Dallas, Lancaster, Farmersville and Arlington, along with others from across the state and beyond, are among those named in the lawsuit filed Monday in Harris County District Court.
They tell what’s become a familiar story: Pressure from the crowd made it hard to breathe before things turned violent as attendees panicked during Scott’s performance. Those who weren’t injured said they’re anguished from seeing those around them hurt or killed at the festival attended by 50,000.
“What we’re seeing is an unprecedented amount of injuries that are emotional,” said attorney Alex Hilliard. “Mental health and emotional healing right now is at the forefront of this litigation.”
“It wasn’t because they just saw something that was traumatic. It’s because they actually felt for 45 minutes like they were being tortured, could not escape as they attempted to save their own lives while saving others.”
Live Nation said previously it was working with local authorities as part of the criminal investigation into the festival. “We will address all legal matters at the appropriate time,” the company said.
One Farmersville man, Christopher Glorioso, said in the court filing he found himself trapped on top of the lifeless body of another concertgoer after being knocked down by the crowd. Another, Abhinav Makim of Lancaster, worried that his cousin would have been killed if he hadn’t grabbed her during the frenzy. He has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder since the festival, according to the complaint.
On Tuesday, friends and family of the festival’s youngest victim, Ezra Blount, gathered for his funeral led by pastor Rickie Rush at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. Ezra had attended the concert with his father, Treston, and suffered damage to his lungs, kidney and heart when the crowd trampled him after he fell from his father’s shoulders.
Treston Blount passed out from a lack of oxygen in the crowd. When he came to, he didn’t know where Ezra was. He later found the boy at a hospital, where Ezra spent his final days.
Ezra split time between his dad’s home in Tyler and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where his mom lives.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, a Colorado man described pulling a critically injured Ezra from the crowd at the festival and bringing him to a medical tent. The man, Christian Amaya, is among those filing suit for his own injuries.
Amaya’s lawyer, Hilliard, said Tuesday that Amaya found Ezra unconscious on the ground. Amaya watched medics perform CPR on Ezra and regain a pulse, Hilliard said, making it all the more bitter when the boy died 10 days later.