stolen monkey

One of the emperor tamarin monkeys stolen from the Dallas Zoo is shown in the closet of the abandoned house in Lancaster where the animals were found Tuesday.

 Dallas Police Department via Twitter

The Dallas Zoo confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the two monkeys taken from their enclosure were found alive in Lancaster on Tuesday.

Zoo spokeswoman Kari Streiber said Dallas police called the zoo to come secure and transport the monkeys back to the grounds, where they will be evaluated by veterinarians.

