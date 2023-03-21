Erica Trevino lost her son Zechariah to gun violence in January. Zechariah was an innocent bystander when he was shot and killed outside the Fort Worth Whataburger where he worked, Trevino said.

Erica Trevino has a million stories about Zechariah: the country boy, the jokester, the aspiring rapper, the sweetheart.

