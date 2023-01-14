Selling a home for a million dollars in Texas is not as much of a feat as it used to be.
Sales of Texas homes of $1 million or more between November 2021 and October 2022 increased 17% from the same period a year prior, according to a new report from Texas Realtors and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report showed 13,998 total high-end sales totaling $22.6 billion.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area saw the largest number of million-dollar home sales (4,689) over the same period, a 23% year-over-year increase.
“The profile of a home sold for a million dollars or higher has changed with the high demand for Texas real estate over the past few years,” Marcus Phipps, chairman of Texas Realtors, said in a statement. “In some areas, one million dollars will buy a large home with lots of bedrooms and bathrooms and many luxury features, but in others, the value of the location itself is high enough to push more modest homes over the million-dollar mark.”
D-FW’s number of sales from November to October outmatched Austin (3,564), Houston (3,527) and San Antonio (776). Million-dollar home sales represented 3.6% of all homes sold in Texas, up 0.8% from a year before. They made up 14.2% of the total dollar volume of all residential sales in the state.
In the first 10 months of 2022, million-dollar homes sold for a median price of $1.3 million, down only slightly from a year before, Texas Realtors found. These homes spent an average of 47 days on the market, down three days from January to October 2021.
The typical million-dollar home sold last year in Dallas-Fort Worth was built in 2007 and sold after 44 days on the market.
The rise in million-dollar home sales in D-FW came as home prices surged by more than 50% over the last few years due to a severe lack of available inventory amid red-hot demand.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.