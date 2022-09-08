A Section
Buy Now

The bell tower in the Adriatica development in McKinney on Jan. 12, 2012.

 Louis DeLuca/DMN

McKinney and Frisco are getting quite a reputation. In a good way.

On the heels of being named in the top 10 U.S. suburbs to buy a home, both cities are ranked among the safest places to live in America.

Tags

Recommended for you