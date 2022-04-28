A 3,200-acre planned community in Celina is the latest major homebuilding project announced in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Legacy Hills is also the latest — and the largest — master-planned development from Centurion American Development Group, which is behind the development of tens of thousands of homes across North Texas.
The site in Celina, near the intersection of Legacy Drive and Celina Parkway, has about 4 miles of frontage along the planned expansion of the Dallas North Tollway. It is set to include 7,000 single-family homes, 4,100 multifamily units and 100 acres of commercial development.
The local housing market faces an extreme shortage of new homes for sale, and builders have long lists of customers interested in purchasing a house. The industry is pushing to expand construction capacity despite supply chain and labor issues.
Here is a sampling of some of the biggest housing projects announced in Dallas-Fort Worth:
Hillwood Communities said in January that it would begin construction later this year on the 3,200-acre Hunter Ranch development on Interstate 35W in Denton County, planned to include more than 6,000 houses.
Bloomfield Homes got zoning approval in December for a $600 million mixed-use community called Crystal Park in the city of Anna north of McKinney, set to include almost 1,000 new homes.
Hines announced plans in January for a partnership with investor Trez Capital on the 1,100-home Aster Park community in McKinney north of FM 1461.
PMB Capital Investments is developing River Ridge, a community with more than 1,000 homes in the Kaufman County city of Crandall. The development will include an amenity center, walking trails and on-site schools.
Frisco-based Rockhill Capital and Investments recently acquired the Shoop Ranch in Wise County and plans to develop the property for more than 4,100 homes, hundreds of apartments and commercial space.
Developer Risland US Holdings started work in late 2019 on the 3,000-acre Mantua development along U.S. Highway 75 in Collin and Grayson counties. The community stretches between the towns of Anna and Van Alstyne and could eventually have 6,000 homes plus commercial developments.
Last year, Megatel showed off plans for SoHo Square, a $1 billion mixed use project in West Dallas with thousands of homes and a 5-acre centerpiece lagoon.