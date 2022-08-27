Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 10:02 pm
A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at an Arlington apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called about 4 p.m. to the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive, near East Pioneer Parkway and Sherry Street, and found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the complex.
Police believe the shooter left the apartments after the incident. A suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made, police said Saturday.
The incident was an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Detective Andrew VanTreeck at 817-459-5691 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
