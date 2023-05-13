A 22-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend Wednesday in west Oak Cliff in Dallas over an abortion, court records say.
Harold Thompson faces a murder charge in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez. He was booked into the Dallas County jail Wednesday, and also faces a charge of assault of a household member, according to jail records. It was unclear if he has an attorney.
About 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walton Walker Boulevard, near Keeneland Parkway, where they found Gonzalez shot and on the ground in a parking lot.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and Gonzalez died at the scene, police said.
According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, surveillance video shows Thompson and Gonzalez walking together when Thompson attempts to put Gonzalez in a chokehold. Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” the affidavit says, and they continue walking.
Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots her in the head, according to the affidavit. After she hits the ground, Thompson shoots her several more times and flees, the affidavit says.
Gonzalez had just returned the night before from getting an abortion in Colorado, police wrote in the affidavit. Thompson, who is believed to have been the father of the child, the affidavit says, didn’t want her to get an abortion.
Thompson remained in custody Friday. His bail has not been set.
