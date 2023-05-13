A 22-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend Wednesday in west Oak Cliff in Dallas over an abortion, court records say.

Harold Thompson faces a murder charge in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez. He was booked into the Dallas County jail Wednesday, and also faces a charge of assault of a household member, according to jail records. It was unclear if he has an attorney.

