Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the woman’s body found in Grapevine Lake last week, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a possible body floating near a spillway of the lake, police had said. Officers later found the body, which was recovered by emergency crews. The woman was identified the following day as Jennifer Anne Holmes, 36, of Lewisville, according to police.

