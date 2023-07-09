Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the woman’s body found in Grapevine Lake last week, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a possible body floating near a spillway of the lake, police had said. Officers later found the body, which was recovered by emergency crews. The woman was identified the following day as Jennifer Anne Holmes, 36, of Lewisville, according to police.
Police had said Holmes’ body had “signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning.” In a news release Sunday, police said Holmes had been shot multiple times.
During their investigation, authorities found “key evidence” pointing to Daniel Burch, 35, being responsible for Holmes’ death, police said. He was arrested Saturday on a murder charge and was being held at the Tarrant County Jail on Sunday, online records showed. His bail is $150,000 and it is unclear if he has an attorney.
Burch, who had been living with Holmes, told investigators the two were in an argument while on the way to the lake Wednesday morning when he stopped on Fairway Drive, according to police. Holmes was then shot multiple times, and her body was taken to the lake, police said.
“Some of the evidence in this case was discovered more than a mile away from where the victim’s body was recovered,” the release stated.
