Harris County voting

Ballots and scanning machines arrive for counting after polls close in Houston on Nov. 8. 

 Michael Stravato/For The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/06/dan-patrick-new-election-harris-county/.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.

“How many people went to go vote that didn’t go back? We don’t know,” Patrick said during a talk at the Magic Circle Republican Women’s Club. “So we do need to have a new election.”

Texas Tribune reporter Alexa Ura contributed to this report.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0