Surveillance footage highlights a Dallas police officer engaging with alleged shooter Portia Odufuwa. It was shown during a press conference at Jack Evans Police Headquarters about the shooting at Love Field airport in Dallas on July 26.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

Dallas County commissioners were warned last month the county faced a crisis: A years-long waiting list for beds at the state’s psychiatric hospitals prevented people from getting proper mental health treatment.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said the woman who opened fire in Dallas Love Field airport this week is a “perfect example” of the predicament he warned county commissioners about.