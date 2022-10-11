Lewisville-based Orthofix will merge with a California firm to form a medical device maker with combined revenue of nearly $700 million and products distributed in 68 countries.
The all-stock deal with SeaSpine, a Carlsbad-based company that makes spinal and orthopedics devices, is expected to close early next year. The combined firm, which will be named at closing, will be headquartered in Lewisville with offices in Carlsbad and Verona, Italy.
SeaSpine CEO Keith Valentine said in a statement that the deal creates “an industry leader with the immediate financial strength to self-fund investments that deliver both growth and better patient outcomes.” The companies said they expect the combined firm to top $1 billion in revenue within three years.
“The combined company has strong positions in spinal implant, biologics and regenerative technologies, enabling technologies and orthopedics,” Valentine told investors in a Tuesday call to discuss the deal. “In aggregate, the new company will be attacking a large $20 billion total addressable market with over $7 billion of that coming from fast-growing focus growth segments where each has distinct competitive advantages.”
International expansion also is an opportunity after the combination through Orthofix’s established research, development and manufacturing footprint globally, Valentine said. SeaSpine has been a U.S. company. Both companies focus on spine and orthopedics technology, partnering with surgeons treating patients for spinal disorders and injuries. They also produce bone-healing therapies, spinal implants and orthopedic devices.
Valentine will lead the new company as chief executive. Orthofix CEO Jon Serbousek will become executive chairman. A nine-member board of directors will include five appointed by Orthofix.
Serbousek said Orthofix approached SeaSpine in March as it looked for ways to grow.
Orthofix’s sales have been flat this year, totaling $339 million through Sept. 30. Its full-year revenue last year was $464 million. In August, SeaSpine said it expects to post double-digit growth this year, with revenue coming in around $235 million.
“We’re combining two innovative and ambitious organizations in a merger of equals to create a leading global spine and orthopedic company,” Serbousek said.
Orthofix shareholders will own 56.5% of the merged companies when the deal closes. SeaSpine shareholders will receive 0.4 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share they own. Orthofix shares fell nearly 20% in Tuesday trading to close at $14.87. SeaSpine shares were up 1.2%, closing at $5.64.
In addition to the Texas, California and Italy offices, the combined firm’s 1,600 employees will work in facilities in Irvine and Sunnyvale, Calif.; Toronto, Canada; Wayne, Pa.; Olive Branch, Miss.; Maidenhead in England; and Munich, Paris and Sao Paulo.