AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s whipping up of outcries against the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals’ recent ruling that he can’t unilaterally prosecute voter fraud raises legal questions, experts say.
State ethics rules for lawyers strictly limit outside-of-court contact attorneys can have with judges. The rules also limit lawyers from using others to make that contact on their behalf.
At least twice this month, though, Paxton appeared on conservative media outlets and asked the public for help, the Austin American-Statesman first reported Tuesday.
“Contact the Court of Criminal Appeals,” Paxton on Jan. 17 told viewers of Lindell TV, a platform by MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell, the Statesman reported.
“Call them out by name,” Paxton said. “I mean, you can look them up. There’s eight of them that voted the wrong way. Call them, send mail, send email.”
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other top Texas Republicans have joined a wave of Paxton’s supporters in filing amicus briefs that urge the court to reverse its Dec. 15 ruling, saying the state attorney general needs to be able to prosecute election-law violations if county and district attorneys won’t.
Paxton told the Statesman that his attempts to stir others to communicate displeasure to the court were proper.
The barrage of phone calls and emails included one threatening message that was forwarded to law enforcement, according to the Statesman.
“Your court now is on my list to go after in The Patriot hunt for Communists. We are armed at all times so do not cross the line,” the email said in part.
Paxton also moved beyond his Dec. 15 assertion in a tweet that liberal billionaire George Soros has supported district attorneys, saying now the nine Republican judges on the state’s highest criminal court are Soros plants.
“I think this has been planned. They have been working on this for probably a decade to get DAs in place and then to get the right people on the criminal court of appeals,” Paxton said in an interview with former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, the Statesman reported.
Houston conservative activist Steven Hotze is also urging citizens to protest to the court, the Houston Chronicle reported.