Dallas ISD teacher Katrina Rasmussen, pictured outside her home in Dallas last week, legislators to do more when it comes to pay increases and school safety.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Katrina Rasmussen sometimes gets chills as she watches her students learn. Her Dallas art classroom comes alive with energy when the kids really engage in discussions.

It’s that feeling that’s kept her in the teaching profession amid stagnant wages, school safety fears and the extra work demands that bleed into her evenings and weekends.

