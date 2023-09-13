Trib

Drew Wicker, former executive aide to the attorney general, testifies on Sept. 13, 2023, the seventh day of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial before the Texas Senate.

 Julius Shieh/The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/09/13/ken-paxton-impeachment-trial-drew-wicker/

The lead attorney for Ken Paxton took direct aim Wednesday at a central claim to his ongoing impeachment trial: That the suspended attorney general received a bribe in the form of renovations to his Austin home that were paid for by real estate investor Nate Paul.

That simply isn’t true, said Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0