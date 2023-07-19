AUSTIN — Justice Department officials said Wednesday that they are assessing the legality of Texas’ use of razor wire along the Southwest border, as Mexico’s president blasted the state’s treatment of migrants.

“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with [the Department of Homeland Security] and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” Justice Department spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said.

