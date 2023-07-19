AUSTIN — Justice Department officials said Wednesday that they are assessing the legality of Texas’ use of razor wire along the Southwest border, as Mexico’s president blasted the state’s treatment of migrants.
“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with [the Department of Homeland Security] and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” Justice Department spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said.
In Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he had a hard time believing a Texas state trooper’s account that officers were ordered to push people back into the Rio Grande, calling that too “barbaric” to accept as true.
But he readily believed another part of the trooper’s account, that officers were told to deny water to migrants, despite their exhaustion and the oppressive summer heat.
“It’s inhumane,” López Obrador said at his daily press conference. “We’re going to keep defending our citizens and the general mistreatment of immigrants.”
Earlier this week, The Dallas Morning News reported that a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety sent an email this month raising concerns that supervisors ordered migrants pushed back into water, and wanted to deny them water. Some crossing the river suffered cuts as a result of the razor wire fencing installed as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.
A 19-year-old pregnant woman was caught in razor wiring, the email said, while she was undergoing a miscarriage. The Houston Chronicle first reported the email’s existence.
Travis Considine, a DPS spokesman, has said it’s not agency policy to deny migrants water and that its inspector general is investigating to see if any department policies were violated.
The Mexican president is the latest official to condemn Texas and Abbott for the tactics.
On Tuesday, the White House called the treatment of migrants “despicable” and dangerous. Texas Democrats in Congress called the razor wire “barbaric,” and some said the state’s border measures violated international human rights laws.
Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment on López Obrador’s reaction.
At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday she isn’t sure what conversations have taken place with Mexican officials about the Texas border barriers.
She called those barriers “shameful,” “inhumane” and “atrocious” but she indicated that no steps have been taken so far to remove the razor wire, as Mexico has demanded. She sidestepped questions about what the federal government can or will do to address concerns raised by Mexico, migrant advocates, Border Patrol agents and some state troopers.
“That is something the Department of Justice is going to certainly look into,” Jean-Pierre said, rejecting the idea that by leaving an unwanted barrier in place, the federal government has effectively ceded some control over an international boundary to the state.
“Absolutely not,” she said, emphasizing that the Justice and Homeland Security departments are looking into options.
López Obrador did not accuse Texas of breaking any laws but said the latest policies — implementing a razor-wire fence and installing floating border buoys — are nothing more than propaganda that’s meant for photos.
“It’s to get votes,” López Obrador said, “or to try and get votes because I don’t think the people of Texas view the policies in a positive light.”
López Obrador previously criticized Abbott and other conservative lawmakers for their immigration policies. Last year, ahead of the midterms, he asked Mexican Americans in the United States not to vote for candidates who had “anti-immigration” policies.
He reiterated that call earlier this week, urging Hispanic Americans to oppose Abbott and any Republican who fails to denounce his border tactics. Jean-Pierre declined to comment on whether it’s objectionable for a foreign leader to weigh in that way on U.S. campaigns.
On Wednesday, the Mexican president said he would refuse to meet with Abbott even if the governor asked.
López Obrador noted that he did meet earlier this year with another border state governor, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.
“We are going to keep condemning all the anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican politicians,” he said.
Mexican officials increasingly are condemning Abbott’s policies to combat illegal immigration, such as Operation Lone Star, Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border security effort that began in 2021. The operation uses Texas National Guard members and DPS officers at the border.
In Texas’ recent legislative session, lawmakers appropriated $5.3 billion for the endeavor for the next two-year cycle, up from $4.6 billion from the previous cycle.
Last month, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Barcena sent a diplomatic note to U.S. officials asserting that the razor wire and floating buoys violate two treaties both countries signed in 1944 and 1970.
U.S. State Department officials said Texas ignored requirements to obtain permits before installing any barriers near or on waterways along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.