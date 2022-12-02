Border wall image

Erosion can be seen along the privately funded border wall that was built less than a year before this photo was taken on June 19, 2020, in Mission.

 Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune/ProPublica

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/02/border-wall-texas-doj-arcadis-webuildthewall/.

A private border wall built along the Rio Grande in South Texas could collapse during extreme flooding, according to a federally commissioned inspection report that the government sought to keep secret for more than a year.

The 404-page report, produced by the global engineering firm Arcadis, confirms previous reporting from ProPublica and The Texas Tribune. It also shows for the first time that the federal government independently found structural problems with the border fencing before reaching a settlement agreement with the builder, Fisher Industries, in May.

