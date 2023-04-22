The U.S. Department of Justice has joined an investigation into the December operational disruptions at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, U.S. Department of Transportation officials confirmed Friday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration were already investigating the carrier for the possibility of unrealistically scheduling flights during the holiday period. Now the legal arm of the executive branch is joining in.
“The DOT team probing whether Southwest engaged in unrealistic scheduling of flights is also closely coordinating with DOJ and FAA,” a spokesperson for the U.S Department of Transportation said in an email statement. “DOT will leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power to ensure consumers are protected and to hold Southwest accountable for any violations of the law.”
The department said it is conducting a “rigorous and comprehensive investigation” into the airline’s operational failures and the investigation is “ongoing.”
Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King said that the carrier has “not received any inquiries from the Department of Justice.”
“We continue to cooperate with the Department of Transportation (DOT) on their investigation, and it remains our understanding that the DOT is continuing to take the lead on this matter,” she said in an email. “We remain ready to respond to all interested government agencies.”
Southwest canceled 16,700 flights during the last 10 days of December, disrupting more than two million passengers after bad weather across the middle of the country shut down key hubs in Chicago and Denver that subsequently cascaded into a nationwide gridlock when pilot and flight attendant software failed to keep up. At the peak of the debacle, Southwest canceled more than 70% of its flights as it struggled to locate and assign crew members to flights.
Southwest leaders have repeatedly apologized for the meltdown and the company took an $800 million financial hit in the fourth quarter that included refunds to customers, flight credits to those disrupted and gifts to employees.
“The investigation is focused on whether Southwest engaged in unrealistic flight scheduling which is illegal under federal law and whether Southwest provided timely refunds and reimbursements to affected passengers as required,” the spokesperson said.
In February, Southwest’s chief operating officer Andrew Watterson was questioned in front of lawmakers during a Senate hearing. The company later announced a three-part plan in March that focuses on improving winter operations, accelerating operational investments and cross-team collaborations.
The DOT has conducted on-site audits of refund and reimbursement records, met with numerous Southwest officials to assess the causes of Southwest’s system-wide winter holiday breakdown, and is examining tens of thousands of pages of documents, the email said.
This past week, Southwest experienced another disruption for 30 minutes on Tuesday when it grounded all flights because of a firewall failure.
