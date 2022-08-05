From The Texas Tribune

A Texas jury on Friday added $45.2 million to the damages that conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones must pay to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim as punishment for repeatedly claiming the school shooting was a hoax.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis, sought $150 million from Jones after he told listeners of his Austin-based website and broadcast Infowars that the government staged the Sandy Hook shooting in order to take away Americans’ guns. The tragedy was the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting, in which 20 children ages 6 and 7 and six adults were killed.

