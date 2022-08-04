Alex Jones

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who sued him for defamation after he repeatedly claimed the school shooting was a hoax.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis were seeking $150 million from Jones after he told listeners of his Austin-based website and broadcast Infowars that the nation’s second deadliest school shooting — in which 20 children and six adults were killed — was faked by the government in order to take away Americans’ guns. His claims led his listeners to harass the victims’ families and make death threats against them for years.

