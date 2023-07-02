Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach

The Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach is at the center of a legal and ecclesiastical dispute between the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. The diocese's Bishop Michael Olson dismissed Gerlach for allegedly violating her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the diocese.

 Courtesy/The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity via Matthew Bobo

A Tarrant County judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit filed by a group of Carmelite nuns against Fort Worth Bishop Michael F. Olson after accusing the bishop of illegally accessing electronic communications.

In doing so, Judge Don Cosby agreed with the bishop's lawyers that the underlying issue was a church matter and not a legal matter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags