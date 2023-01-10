From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/01/10/texas-robert-fratta-execution-expired-drugs/.

Hours before Texas planned to execute Robert Fratta on Tuesday evening for the death of his estranged wife, a Travis County judge barred prison officials from conducting e0xecutions with drugs long past their original expiration date.

The ruling, which the prison system was expected to immediately appeal, cast doubt over Fratta’s scheduled death, as the prison agency has only reported having years-old lethal doses on hand.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you