A Travis County judge has blocked a new state law expected to limit how cities and counties govern themselves, two days before it was supposed to go into effect.
District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Wednesday granted a motion filed by the city of Houston and ruled House Bill 2127, also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, is unconstitutional.
It’s not immediately clear if the state plans to appeal the ruling.
State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who co-authored the law, posted on social media after the ruling that he believed the judgment “is not worth the paper it’s printed on.”
“The Texas Supreme Court will ultimately rule this law to be completely valid,” he wrote on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “The ruling today has no legal effect or precedent and should deter no Texan from availing themselves of their rights when HB2127 becomes law on September 1, 2023.”
The act was supposed to be part of more than 750 new state laws planned to go into effect Friday. It bans local municipalities from adopting or enforcing ordinances that go further than what’s already allowed under state law. It requires cities to get permission from the Legislature if they want to enact rules that go beyond what’s allowed in laws that cover agriculture, business and commerce, finance, insurance, labor, local government, natural resources, occupations, and property.
A person or group could sue a municipality if they feel they’ve been negatively impacted by a local rule that conflicts with state law.
Abbott and other backers of the new law view it as necessary to make regulations uniform across the state so businesses can more quickly expand, fostering more new jobs and boosting the state’s economy.
Houston sued the state on July 3 arguing HB 2127 was too vague, broad and illegally stripped cities of constitutionally protected rights to govern themselves. San Antonio and El Paso later joined in the lawsuit.
Dallas was one of several cities that issued a brief in support of efforts to block the new law from taking effect.
Ordinances in Dallas and Austin that require construction workers to get water breaks has been one of the highest profile local laws expected to be at risk if the new law went into effect.
State attorneys in their August 9 motion to dismiss the lawsuit, argued cities lacked any standing to sue over the new law because there is no state agency in charge of enforcing it. They also said they didn’t believe the law was unconstitutional because municipalities aren’t people and don’t have rights.
