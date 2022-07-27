From The Texas Tribune

A federal judge has asked Texas to cooperate with a new investigation into child abuse allegations at youth treatment facilities around the country, including 11 that are housing Texas children out of state.

Two U.S. senators launched an investigation last week into the largest organizations operating youth residential treatment facilities around the country — Vivant Behavioral Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare and Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. The facilities have until Aug. 5 to provide documentation about operations and reports of ​​maltreatment and abuse in the past five years.

