In January 2020, Guillermo Solomon and his wife traveled from Mexico to visit a relative in McKinney. On a whim, they decided to take a look around at local homes.
The 55-year-old technology executive and his wife, Karin, a U.S. citizen now teaching at Frisco ISD, had been living in the city of Toluca west of Mexico City. He had lived there for 22 years and had been talking with his wife about moving to the U.S.
They were surprised to find lower prices, faster transactions and higher rents in Collin County than in the Mexico City area at the time.
Solomon had no credit history in the U.S., creating doubts about the purchase, but he found a Mexico-native real estate agent who helped him find a loan. It was a third of the cost of a 20-year loan in Mexico, he said. “That was a no-brainer decision.”
They purchased their home in McKinney in March 2020.
Thousands of buyers from Mexico are making similar moves. After a drop in foreign purchases in the U.S. just after the pandemic, U.S. home purchases by people who either relocated or invested from within Mexico rose 19% between April 2021 to March 2022 and the same period ending in 2023, according to a new National Association of Realtors survey of real estate agents.
Mexico was the second most common foreign origin of U.S. homebuyers in the 2023 survey behind China. Almost half of the buyers from Mexico purchased in Texas, a far greater share than in the next leading states for the demographic such as California (18%) and Ohio (6%).
The increased value of the peso, the close proximity of Dallas-Fort Worth to Mexico and the lack of a state income tax are big positives for investors and business owners, said Eric Juarez, a real estate agent for Great Western Realty in Fort Worth and the incoming president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ Dallas chapter.
“We’re so close to Mexico, being able to provide that passageway of workers coming from Mexico to the U.S. is a great buffer,” Juarez said. “You’re still close to home, but you’re close to business as well.”
Although North Texas home values have soared alongside mortgage rates, the value of the dollar in pesos has decreased about 15% over the past year, making it potentially a good time to buy in the U.S. for Mexican investors.
Solomon said on top of that, uncertainty in Mexico surrounding an upcoming general election in 2024 and security concerns around narcotics and gangs there make U.S. homes a more stable investment.
He found insurance, taxes and maintenance costs were higher in the U.S. but that lower mortgage rates and price appreciation still made it worthwhile to invest in North Texas.
“It is like the opportunity to invest in the U.S. right now,” Solomon said. “If you know how to do your numbers, it’s a better investment here. The economy is much more solid here, so I do trust much more in putting my money here than there.”
After mortgage rates hit record lows in 2021, Solomon and his wife decided to purchase more properties in North Texas and refinance their McKinney home. They looked beyond Collin County for opportunities as prices there have skyrocketed.
In February 2023, they purchased a 1,300-square-foot home in Denison, driven by Texas Instruments’ multibillion-dollar chip plant in nearby Sherman that broke ground last year and is projected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.
They also started constructing their own homes in Granbury, about an hour southwest of downtown Fort Worth, attracted by the weekend tourism at Lake Granbury and the profits of building compared to buying existing homes. Two are complete and another is under construction; they plan on selling two and keeping one as a rental property.
Market doubts
Ester Perez, 50, is a tax preparer, bookkeeper and translator in Irving who had moved back and forth between California and Mexico through her childhood and teenage years. She has been investing in single-family homes in Texas for more than 25 years.
In 1997, she purchased her first home to flip in Irving, where she had family, for $55,000. She sold it for $95,000.
“There was an opportunity to get a decent price and make a decent profit for them,” Perez said.
After 2020 and before the rapid rise in mortgage rates that started last year, she was making tens of thousands of dollars in profit, if not $100,000 from a single flip. But since then, her mood has shifted.
“Two years ago, if you were to put a house in the market, you were getting offers $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 above the asking price,” Perez said. “Right now, you’re going to get what it’s worth.”
She hasn’t purchased a house in more than a year and has seen dwindling interest from other investors.
Perez said other investors she knows have looked to invest in areas of Mexico such as Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes and San Miguel de Allende rather than in the states, driven away by high materials prices, rising interest rates and property taxes.
She said they’re waiting to see whether the U.S. economy will look even close to how it was before rates rose. Meanwhile, she is looking to invest in properties in Mexico herself.
“You have less margin of making money here [in Texas] than if you were to invest in Mexico,” she said. “If I go over there and buy a house for $80,000, I could sell it for $200,000. I just need to go and fix it up.”
But because the value of the dollar to the peso has fallen so much, she is holding off on that, too.
Staying put
Rodrigo Manzanilla, 38, moved to Dallas about nine years ago. He had earlier moved from Mexico City to Texas in 2012 for a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
Manzanilla, now a vice president for experience-management company Qualtrics, has since purchased two single-family homes in Dallas in Lakewood and the Knox-Henderson area. He has also invested with a developer friend in apartment projects, one north of Love Field in Dallas and two in the Tampa area.
“There’s not a lot of investments right now that are super profitable, and I think real estate is a very reliable investment,” he said. “Even within the environment that we’re in, it’s a growing city, so you’ll probably see ongoing appreciation even more when rates come down again.”
He and his wife purchased the Knox-Henderson property about five years ago after renting for a few years. They thought of it as an investment property as they considered moving back to Mexico to be close to friends and family, but they decided to stay in Dallas. A year later, they purchased their home where they live in Lakewood.
“It’s always nice to be close to family,” he said. “But at the end of the day, staying in Dallas offers political stability and financial stability that I enjoy.”
After starting a family in Dallas, they’re looking for a third house to purchase in or around East Dallas, Trinity Groves or Love Field. Manzanilla has also thought about investing in Mexico but decided against it, citing political and regulatory uncertainties with the upcoming election.
“It is a great market if you come in early and if you find the right investment opportunities,” he said. “For political reasons, I’m a little bit risk averse in that sense.”
He said friends in Mexico have called him about investing in developments and single-family homes in Dallas.
“You can get probably better returns on rents than what you would get from buying a property for the same amount in Mexico,” Manzanilla said. “Plus you get the stability, plus you get diversification in currency.”
