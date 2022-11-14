Crash debris

Much of the debris around a damaged plane at the Dallas Executive Airport is removed on Sunday after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crash a day earlier.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — The flight plan and pilot briefing before Saturday’s Wings Over Dallas will undergo heavy scrutiny as investigators try to determine the factors behind the midair collision between two WWII-era aircraft that killed six crew members.

The crash Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport was captured in dozens of videos and photos from spectators at the Commemorative Air Force event, showing the Bell P-63 Kingcobra plane crashing into the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber in a fiery explosion that killed all six people aboard.

Recommended for you