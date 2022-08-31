UTSWPROTEST004
Protestors gather at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center following the shuttering of the Genecis program, which no longer provides gender-affirming medical care to transgender adolescent patients, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Dallas, TX. The protest falls on Transgender Day of Visibility and is organized by The Resource Center.

 Juan Figueroa/DMN

AUSTIN — Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing.

In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department of Family and Protective Services said there has been an exodus from the agency that could hamper its ability to perform basic and necessary functions. They urged the court to keep the abuse investigations on hold while the policy continues to be litigated.

