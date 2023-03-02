Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 5. Paxton traveled to Europe during the summer of 2022, when lawyers sought his deposition in a securities fraud case, public records show.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to four European countries last summer in the same month he said he could not sit for a deposition, The Dallas Morning News has learned.

Paxton visited Greece, Italy, Malta and Albania in July, according to the attorney general’s security detail cost reports The News obtained through a public records request. It is still unclear whether Paxton was traveling for personal or professional purposes and who funded his travel. His spokespeople and attorney did not return requests for comment.

