AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to four European countries last summer in the same month he said he could not sit for a deposition, The Dallas Morning News has learned.
Paxton visited Greece, Italy, Malta and Albania in July, according to the attorney general’s security detail cost reports The News obtained through a public records request. It is still unclear whether Paxton was traveling for personal or professional purposes and who funded his travel. His spokespeople and attorney did not return requests for comment.
The report reveals exactly where the attorney general was last summer when he was twice subpoenaed to sit for a deposition in a securities fraud lawsuit involving two former friends. It also sheds light on the extensive travel, both domestic and international, by an elected official who has long declined to publicly discuss his whereabouts.
Last summer, Paxton’s lawyer filed motions to quash the subpoenas for deposition. In July, Paxton would be in China and Europe and would be unable to change his trips, court filings detail; in August, the parties had other unresolveable “scheduling conflicts.”
Paxton eventually answered questions under oath, but not until after he was reelected to a third term in November. He was deposed once before in the case in August 2019. Both depositions remain under seal.
Lawyers who sought Paxton’s deposition did not comment on the new details about Paxton’s travel.
Travel reports
The Texas Department of Public Safety tracks how much it costs to provide security for the state’s top elected officials. These executive protection reports, issued quarterly, sometimes provide the only insight into travel by elected officials who otherwise decline to answer questions about their whereabouts.
Paxton was unable to sit for a deposition in July, his lawyer wrote the month before, due to “a previously scheduled trip to China with other Attorneys General.” The week of July 12 was specifically off the table, he added, because Paxton would be in Europe and “to require him to change his plans at this late date would cause Paxton to incur an undue burden and expense.”
Last year, Paxton’s representatives did not provide more detail about his travels, including the purpose, funder and exact destination of the trips.
Paxton’s DPS security report answers one of these questions. It shows the attorney general traveled in July to Rome, Tirana in Albania, the Greek tourist island of Lithakia and St. Julian’s, which is a popular beach destination on the Mediterranean island of Malta.
It cost $78,000 to feed, house and transport the law enforcement officers protecting Paxton during those trips. The report does not include the exact dates of Paxton’s trips nor how long he was in these locations.
Paxton’s security detail did not incur costs for trips to any U.S. cities that month, the report notes.
Lawyers in the securities fraud case tried to depose Paxton a second time in August, but the parties were unable to find a meeting time that would work for everyone.
Paxton’s report reveals the attorney general took his security detail to five Texas cities as well as Canton, Ohio, and Colorado Springs, Colo., that month. He also spoke at the conservative conference known as CPAC, which was held in Dallas, and appeared on multiple national news shows, according to his calendar and social media.
In June, Paxton traveled to Italy, visiting the Sicilian city of Catania, as well as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, part of the Caribbean island known for its lavish resort destinations, the report shows. He also visited Idaho twice and Florida once that month.
A trip to China does not appear on his reports during these three months.
Paxton’s international trips did not appear on his official agency calendar, nor was The News able to find any mention of them on his social media. His campaign finance documents covering last summer do not include information about these trips, and elected officials will not be required to file their 2022 financial reports, where they must disclose gifts and honoraria to attend or speak at conferences and events, until this summer.
Paxton’s lawyer, campaign and agency spokespeople did not answer questions this week about these trips, who funded them and whether Paxton was there in his official capacity.
Paxton’s total security spending for June through August topped $127,000, more than either the governor or lieutenant governor, the security cost reports show.
The reports did not note any international travel for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in June through August, the height of the reelection campaign season. Gov. Greg Abbott took one trip abroad, to Cozumel, Mexico, in August, they note.
Lawsuit background
The depositions relate to a years-long dispute between Paxton and two former friends accusing him of defrauding them.
In 2015, Byron Cook and Florida billionaire Joel Hochberg alleged that Paxton violated state securities laws by persuading them to invest in a McKinney technology company without telling them he had received company stock. Cook, a Republican from Corsicana, and Paxton both served in the Texas House and invested in a number of ventures together.
Paxton was indicted and charged with felony securities fraud based on their allegations. He has denied the allegations and called them politically motivated.
The next year, the man who oversees Paxton’s blind trust sued Cook and Hochberg, alleging they, too, violated state securities laws in another one of the shared investments. Charles “Chip” Loper III accused the two men of concocting a complex “self-dealing” scheme to profit off the investment funds of a mineral assets company called Unity Resources.
Loper said the alleged scheme hurt him and his father, both Paxton allies, financially. Cook and Hochberg’s lawyers called the suit a tit-for-tat attempt to “smear and tarnish” their clients’ reputations after accusing the attorney general of fraud.
Cook and Hochberg marked a major victory last year by adding Paxton as a “responsible third party” to the Unity lawsuit. Like them, Paxton was a Unity investor and also served as the company’s lawyer, and the two men argued he, too, should be held responsible for any alleged wrongdoing. The third-party designation does not mean the attorney general has been deemed liable for any wrongdoing, nor did it clear Cook or Hochberg.
The pair’s lawyers wanted to depose Paxton in the Unity case, during which they could ask about his separate securities fraud indictments.
While tied together, the Unity lawsuit is separate from Paxton’s fraud case. His indictments remain active and, due to a number of delays, he has not yet faced a jury.
Paxton’s lawyers and prosecutors are battling over where to hold the trial.
In addition to his securities fraud indictments, Paxton is also reportedly under FBI investigation after a number of former employees accused him of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton has denied wrongdoing, and recently settled a whistleblower lawsuit with the ex-staffers.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.