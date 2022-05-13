WASHINGTON — A month after Gov. Greg Abbott began sending busloads of migrants from Texas to the nation’s Capitol to embarrass and pressure the White House, Arizona has quietly followed suit.
A bus arrived in Washington, D.C., from Yuma on Wednesday afternoon with 20 migrants. Local volunteers were on hand to help.
But while it had the makings of a copycat move, Gov. Doug Ducey’s transportation service hasn’t come with taunts of President Joe Biden or a public relations blitz ensuring attention from conservative media.
Abbott asserted two weeks ago on a podcast with Dana Loesch that his policy has been “humiliating Biden.”
Texas has sent dozens of buses since they first dropped its passengers on April 13 outside the offices of Fox News, which spotlighted Abbott’s effort that day and many times since.
By contrast, news media in Arizona and Washington got no heads-up about the bus from Arizona.
Ducey’s office buried the first mention deep in a statement focused on demands for social media companies to block ads that recruit Americans willing to transport migrants. Unlike Texas, Arizona sent caseworkers and health workers along for a ride that began Monday.
The 20 migrants on board came from Angola, Colombia, Haiti, Peru, Venezuela and Uzbekistan, officials told the Arizona Daily Star. They were headed to Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maine.
Also unlike Texas, Arizona coordinated with refugee assistance groups that help migrants once they arrive in Washington, D.C.
Catholic Charities and other groups knew well in advance about the Yuma bus.
The groups have come to depend on tipsters in Del Rio to let them know when a bus is heading their way from Texas.
Both Abbott and Ducey are Republicans who say their communities and taxpayers are saddled with an unfair burden because of the federal government’s failure to secure the border.
“With Arizona community resources under all-time demand, and little action or assistance from the federal government, individuals who entered Arizona seeking asylum have the opportunity to voluntarily be transported to Washington, D.C.,” Ducey’s statement on online ads said. “The transportation will include meals, and onboard staffing and support.”
Abbott has been more caustic.
“If Biden will not come to the border, we’re sending the border to Biden and his administration so they can begin to grapple with the challenges that we’re dealing with,” he said on Fox News last Friday.
Three buses that arrived near the U.S. Capitol early Wednesday brought the Texas total to 35, though the governor’s office stopped announcing them after the 10th, on April 21.
The migrants sent by Texas and Arizona had been released by federal authorities with permission to remain in the country as their asylum claims are processed.
Those sent by Texas generally say they appreciate the free ride that gets them closer to their final destination.
Arizona officials say the state may end up sending two or three buses per week, each with up to 40 asylum-seekers.
“This is an issue created by the federal government’s failure to deal with the problem, and Arizona communities are paying the price,” Ducey spokesman CJ Karamargin told the Arizona Republic. “If the president is not going to come to Arizona to address the crisis then we feel the need to act here.”