CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — On April 14, Gov. María Eugenia Campos Galván of Chihuahua flew to Austin to publicly vow in front of Gov. Greg Abbott that she had a sound plan for enforcing security along the border with Texas.
Days later, she was back in this city long troubled by cartel violence, flanked by a strong presence of uniformed officers and special operatives, to attend a funeral where mourners buried one of her top police commanders and three others, all ambushed separately in the span of 48 hours by alleged members of organized crime.
The funeral capped off a week where Campos and three other Mexican governors were paraded before the Texas governor as he sought to secure what he called “historic” border security agreements after his stepped-up inspections of commercial vehicles snarled traffic, leading to estimates of billions of dollars in trade losses.
Those meetings were the first time Abbott — who has been in office for more than seven years — came face to face with the Mexican governors, who routinely met with his predecessors. As Campos faced nervous, skeptical crowds in Juárez, who want to know what her plan is to address spiraling crime and some a bit chagrined about the governors’ apparent obeisance before Abbott, she reflected that there’s only one solution to the complex web of problems between Mexico and the United States.
“We can only coexist with dialogue, with openness and communication,” she said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.
When asked whether neighbors Texas and Chihuahua can coexist as long as Abbott is threatening to step up commercial truck inspections again if he does not think border security is adequate, Campos replied “no.” But she emphasized that the path forward as Texas and Mexico tackle drugs, guns and migration problems must start with better connections.
Renae Eze, Abbott’s spokeswoman, said Saturday that a lack of communication between the administration of President Joe Biden and the Mexican government has made the border situation worse and added, “Governor Abbott and his office have been in regular contact with Mexican officials throughout his time serving Texans to ensure a strong partnership with our neighbors.”
Abbott’s first in-person meetings with the governors were last week. He has said he issued his April 6 order for state troopers to conduct safety inspections on every commercial vehicle crossing into the U.S. to stop people and drug smuggling. Members of his own Republican Party pushed back, as well as business leaders.
A report released Wednesday by leading Texas economist Ray Perryman estimated that hours- and dayslong delays spurred by the inspections and truck drivers who blockaded some entry points in protest cost more than $4.2 billion in lost goods and services by the time it was all over on April 15.
Campos was the only governor who agreed to be interviewed on the record for this story. The others, their aides said, were either too busy or didn’t want to ruffle Abbott’s feathers in an election year and declined to comment.
Some of their aides, as well as longtime political observers and officials behind the scenes who have spoken to The News during and after the border inspection crisis, echoed that urgency for improved communication, and privately said Abbott has put his Mexican counterparts and himself in a delicate situation by threatening to restore “enhanced” state inspections if migration and violence are not controlled.
Some point to the fact that migration, already at record highs, hasn’t peaked yet and no U.S. or Mexican administration, going back decades, has found a solution to violence in Mexico that spurs some of that migration. Besides, they add, immigration is under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Aides and analysts say the Texas governor is setting everyone up for “failure” with another threat to stop trade between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
“I think that’s one of the greatest weaknesses of acting unilaterally like Gov. Abbott,” said Tony Payan, director of the Mexico Institute at the Baker Institute and professor at the Autonomous University in Juárez.
Payan and other analysts said the situation is a reminder of the stark imbalance of power between Mexico’s northern states and mighty Texas, and how the crisis exposed the weakness of the governors, particularly the four Mexican governors who were left alone to fend for themselves.
“I think Abbott put the governors in a very tough spot and really set them up for failure, because the Mexican states have very limited resources, and they are really on their own with a huge problem of public safety and security,” Payan said. “So for them, this is not theater. It’s reality.”
Four Mexican states share a 1,200-mile border with Texas, including Nuevo Leon, which has a tiny portion some 9 miles in length. Chihuahua shares the largest stretch. Veteran political leaders expressed dismay at how five states — Texas, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Chihuahua — seemingly were left to fend for themselves when dealing with the brief trade crisis.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki during press briefings criticized the Texas governor’s inspection order as disruptive for supply chains already damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Biden administration took no visible action to intervene. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
In Mexico, the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador limited its response to tweets sent out by the foreign ministry and the minister of the economy. It wasn’t until 10 days after the trade crisis began that López Obrador described Abbott’s move as “despicable.”
When asked if the governors were left on their own, a senior official at Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that the López Obrador administration was “always in contact with the relevant actors, including state Mexican actors, Abbott’s office and the Biden administration to resolve the problem.”
The Mexican governors didn’t present a united front either.
When Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca and Coahuila Gov. Miguel Angel Riguelme Solis sent a joint letter to Abbott to “reconsider these overzealous inspections,” Abbott did not respond. Instead, he picked the youngest and least experienced governor, Nuevo Leon’s Gov. Samuel Garcia Sepúlveda, 34, to be the first to sit next to him in Laredo.
Garcia on April 13 announced inspections to guard his tiny sliver of border with Texas with the help of the federal, immigration, local and state police.
“If Nuevo Leon can assure security, technology, security checkpoints and patrol the border to help Texas and Texas can help us with more merchandise, with more commerce, we will do it,” said García, urging his neighbor governors to follow suit.
On Thursday, Garcia announced he’ll tour Texas next week, visiting Austin, Houston and Dallas. He again took credit for having developed a “model” plan that he erroneously said other states are now mimicking.
“We’re very happy that the Nuevo Leon model, as that is how it’s being referred to, to look for an agreement with Texas … the reception has been so great that other states like Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas are following our lead,” he said.
But the other Mexican states already had most of their security measures in place when they announced border security agreements with Abbott. And the virtual border shutdown has exposed a rift among some of the Mexican leaders.
“Unlike Chihuahua,” said Adriana Ruiz, Campos’ communications director, “Texas asked Nuevo Leon to reinforce the border, to come up with a plan. We already had a plan that we’ve been working on.”
Cabeza de Vaca leaves office by Oct. 1.
“He’s really just biding his time, so you have to question whatever ‘deal’ he made with Abbott,” said Javier Garza, an independent journalist and radio commentator.
After Garcia, Campos was summoned by Abbott to Austin on April 15. That same morning, Coahuila’s Riguelme received a call from Abbott’s office. Abbott wanted to meet with Riguelme on his own, not with Cabeza de Vaca, his co-writer on the letter to Abbott.
The Texas governor wanted alone time with each one, so came the message from the governor’s office. Could he be there by 6 p.m.? Yes, Riguelme responded. He was in Austin before 5 p.m. and said to The News, “I’m here to dialogue and sign an agreement on security and migration.”
Riguelme didn’t respond to calls for comment after his meeting.
Days later, Garza spoke with Riguelme, but the governor refused to talk about his visit to Austin.
Riguelme’s state has been hit hard by migration in the last year, particularly with the arrival of more than 15,000 Haitians in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, across from Del Rio in September. They lined up along the Rio Grande. The optics flashed worldwide.
Riguelme visited Ciudad Acuña this week and posted a 17-second video on Twitter, showing a helicopter flying over an impressive police force. He announced a “state police operation to reinforce security along the border with Texas.” The image was reminiscent of Abbott’s “steel wall” of state troopers along the banks of the Rio Grande in September.
In reality, Garza said, “the plan is the same one he’s had the past three years,” remarkably similar to one unveiled before reporters last spring during a trip to Coahuila. Already, local, state and federal National Guardsmen were in full force in the Piedras Negras and Ciudad Acuña area, even checking hotel registries as they sought to pick up migrants and move them away from the border.
“If there’s anything new, it is that Riguelme is stressing the importance of border security, intensifying what he’s already been doing,” Garza said. “The governors needed to make it look like this was a win for Abbott, but in doing so they also exposed just how the López Obrador administration abandoned them.”
But there was a silver lining.
“This was the first time that Abbott has engaged in a serious manner with his neighbors,” said Garza, noting that the last regular border governors meeting was held more than a decade ago, in 2009 in the state of Nuevo Leon. It’s one reason “the states have to make up their own rules separately” when it comes to border security, Garza added.
Jorge A. Schiavon is a professor of international relations at the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics, better known as the CIDE, in Mexico City. He’s also co-author of the upcoming book, Cal-Tex-Mex: The International Relations of California and Texas with Mexico and the World. Schiavon called Abbott’s recent moves “astute,” and added that the Mexico governors also “won,” because they came off as “local actors with a capacity to negotiate to find solutions for their own border states.”
In Juárez, solutions to border security have been more talk than action. Campos spoke Tuesday before civic and city leaders gathered downtown under a large, white tent. She tried hard to generate enthusiasm. They sat stoically. Their city consistently ranks among the most violent in Mexico. And the hot summer months loom ahead, a time when violence usually spikes, and migrants flock north with the hopes of crossing into the United States. Already, some of the main streets are filled with Haitians, but also internally displaced Mexicans fleeing crime.
Last year, Juárez had more than 1,400 murders, according to the Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, a Mexican think tank.
Campos said Juárez has long been abandoned by local, state and federal authorities. Then she provided more details of the latest security plan, saying a new building will be built in Juárez within the next 18 months as a place to coordinate the restoration of law and order with the help of new technology, including thousands of surveillance cameras with facial recognition capacity and drones.
It’s all part of Plataforma Centinela, the $200 million security plan Campos has been working on since she took office last fall. The same one she shared with Abbott.
After the presentation, Campos shook hands and posed for photos. Her security detail tried pushing reporters behind a cordon, apologizing, saying, “Our nerves are a bit frayed” after the recent assassinations of their colleagues.
Asked if she had a message for Abbott, Campos said, “I would like to tell him we’re doing our best. This is a reality. This is sound public policy. It’s action. This is not a speech by a politician. This is reality. I invite him to keep his openness … see what we’re doing. … We [Chihuahua] want to build a relationship with him based on confidence and truth. So I hope to have this relationship in the medium and long term.”