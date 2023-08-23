collingop09

Ken Paxton speaks during a Collin County GOP Election Night Watch Party in November 2022 in Plano.

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — House managers plan to call Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the witness stand during his upcoming impeachment trial, according to copies of the witness lists obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Paxton tops the list of potential witnesses to be called by the managers, a group of House lawmakers and outside lawyers who will put on the case against Paxton, according to the document. The attorney general’s lawyers have said Paxton will not testify. The managers have argued Paxton must take the stand if subpoenaed, but can refuse to answer questions by exercising his constitutional right against self incrimination.

0
0
0
0
0