AUSTIN — Another potential conflict in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s upcoming Senate trial has surfaced, after his lawyers identified a woman in the impeachment articles who has apparent ties to a senator.
On Monday, Paxton’s lawyers requested that the Texas Senate toss out most of the articles of impeachment against the attorney general. Tucked in one of the documents was the name of a woman with whom Paxton is alleged to have had an affair.
While allegations that Paxton had an extramarital relationship have been public since The Dallas Morning News first broke the story in 2020, this appears to be the most direct identification of Laura Olson by an official source.
The News confirmed that a woman with the same name worked for Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, for several years. The revelation comes a month before the Senate, sitting as the jury, holds a trial on whether Paxton is removed from office for alleged corruption.
Experts were split on whether Campbell should recuse herself, noting ethical questions have been raised about multiple parties to the proceedings.
Conflicts of interest could erode the public trust in the impeachment process and its outcome. But they added that typical judicial rules don’t necessarily apply to impeachment trials and the Senate and its leader, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, get to determine the ethical guideposts.
“Each senator has to decide for himself or herself, ‘Do I have a conflict or is there any issue with me participating?’” said Michael Gerhardt, an impeachment expert and a law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “This is a price we pay for a system that relies on legislators to be the ultimate decision makers.”
Paxton’s legal and public relations teams did not respond to a request sent Monday. On Wednesday morning, after the publication of this story, his lawyer Tony Buzbee sent the following statement via email.
“We are subject to a gag order. That means that even when your facts are wrong we can’t correct them,” he wrote. Buzbee did not elaborate on what information he alleges is incorrect.
Who is Laura Olson?
In late May, the Republican-led Texas House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton over alleged bribery, misuse of public funds and other corruption. Paxton, who was re-elected to a third term in November, denies any wrongdoing and characterizes the impeachment as an illegal act to oust one of the country’s most conservative attorneys general.
The Senate will convene Sept. 5 for a trial to determine whether to remove Paxton from office, which would take a two-thirds vote. This is the first impeachment trial in Texas in almost 50 years and the first for a statewide official since James “Pa” Ferguson’s in 1917.
Paxton has been suspended without pay since his impeachment.
One of the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton alleges that campaign donor Nate Paul bribed him by securing a job for a woman with whom the attorney general was having an affair. The woman was not named in the articles.
In the Monday motion to dismiss the impeachment articles, Paxton’s legal team identified the woman who allegedly received the job.
“Articles IX and X allege the Attorney General received a bribe from Nate Paul, who allegedly employed Laura Olson at one of his corporate holdings in 2019 and assisted with renovations to the Attorney General’s home in 2020,” Paxton’s lawyers wrote.
In return, both articles accuse Paul of receiving “favorable legal assistance from, or specialized access to, the office of the attorney general.”
Paul confirmed Olson was a project manager in charge of several redevelopment projects in a deposition taken in late 2020, The News previously reported, but he denied employing Olson as a favor to Paxton.
While Olson’s apparent links to Paul are mentioned in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Paxton by several former employees who first brought the allegations outlined in the impeachment articles, she does not appear to have been accused of any wrongdoing.
It is unclear whether Paxton’s lawyers intended to name Olson. They did not answer emailed questions about why they identified her at this time or whether she will appear as a witness in the September trial.
Olson did not respond to voicemails left Monday and Tuesday.
A woman with the same name was employed by the Texas Senate from April 2014 to December 2019, according to the Texas Comptroller. A legislative handbook from 2020 lists a “Laura Olson” as working in the office of Sen. Campbell.
Additionally, a LinkedIn account for a “Laura Leigh Olson” lists jobs with Campbell, first as her county coordinator and later as a district director, correspondence director and scheduler, from November 2013 to January 2020.
A representative in Campbell’s office on Monday declined to comment, citing a gag order Patrick placed on the impeachment parties.
The News did not identify Olson when it broke the story of the affair and its ties to Paxton and Paul’s alleged bribery in 2020 because she is not a public figure. At the time, she was identified as a legislative staffer.
In June, the New York Post identified Olson and alleged she worked for Campbell before securing the job with Paul.
Lawyers for the House managers, who will present the case against Paxton, declined to comment about Olson or whether her apparent employment with a member of the jury is of concern.
Conflict of interest?
Campbell’s apparent link to the alleged affair is not the first conflict of interest concern raised about the impeachment proceedings.
Many of the senators have a personal or political relationship with the attorney general, from either having served with Paxton during his time in the Legislature to campaigning for or against him. Other relationships run deeper.
One lawmaker has been forced to recuse herself. The Senate passed rules last month barring Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, from voting on her husband’s removal.
Sen. Bryan Hughes, who is referenced in the impeachment articles but not by name, was not forced to step aside. Hughes allegedly requested an attorney general’s opinion at Paxton’s behest that helped Paul avoid foreclosure sales on several commercial properties.
Hughes and his staff did not return emails and calls Tuesday.
Paxton wants some senators axed as jurors, citing bias. Last month, his lawyers asked that three Democrat senators be removed. Patrick has not made a decision on that request.
Questions also were raised about Patrick after a pro-Paxton PAC gave the lieutenant governor a $1 million donation and $2 million loan ahead of the impeachment trial. Patrick’s office and campaign did not respond to messages about the PAC contributions when they initially became public; he has promised the proceedings will be fair.
Gerhardt, the UNC law professor, said these ethical questions are a reminder that impeachment trials are “hybrid” proceedings that are “part politics, part law.” In most cases, it falls to the presiding officer or the senators to acknowledge conflicts and decide how to respond, he added.
Some conflicts, like that of Paxton’s wife, are obvious and can be handled as such. Others are murkier.
“There’s no one line unless the entirety of your party or your coalition could agree to it,” Gerhardt said. “In a situation like this, it’s up to each senator to decide for himself or herself, where their line is.”
Gerhardt said there is an argument made that Campbell should recuse herself.
Patrick Flavin, the Bob Bullock professor of political science at Baylor University, said he doesn’t see a conflict given the current evidence.
“[Olson] didn’t have a position in that senator’s office because of any deal with Paxton,” said Flavin, who added that other senators, like Hughes, have more concerning potential conflicts. “If you had to sort of rank the order, I would say that that’s a bigger conflict of interest than Sen. Campbell.”
Flavin agreed it’s important to remember impeachment proceedings aren’t subject to all the same expectations as other trials. If this were a criminal proceeding, he said, it’d be hard to think of many of these senators sitting as jurors.
The Senate could amend its rules at any time. The House managers could file their own motion to recuse members of the jury. Senators could also elect to step aside, but neither expert saw that as realistic.
Staff writer Philip Jankowski contributed to this story.
