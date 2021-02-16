Millions of Texans are without power, heat and essential services during a winter storm that has led to freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions throughout the state.
City officials, local outreach teams and other organizations are providing warming shelters and support for people seeking help. Many nonprofit organizations are also asking for donations so they can help people experiencing homelessness or those who are in need of support. Here’s a list of the resources being offered across the state.
Statewide:
Texans who have power in their households need to reduce their energy usage as much as possible to reduce stress on the state’s power grid. You can reduce your electricity usage by turning down the thermostats below 68 degrees, unplugging lights and appliances, and avoiding use of large appliances like ovens and washing machines.
For people without power or heat, The National Weather Service encourages people to close blinds and curtains, close off rooms and stuff towels in the cracks under the door. Texans should also wear layers of warm and lightweight clothing and make sure to eat and drink to warm the body up.
State officials are strongly discouraging unnecessary travel due to the hazardous conditions on the roads caused by the snow and ice. If you are in need of power and are able to travel, the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website includes a list of warming centers across the state.
Texans can find more details about community resources and warming centers in their area by calling 877-541-7905 or 211, the state’s free 24-hour helpline. Information about specific local resources, assistance and guidance can also likely be found on local city government websites and social media accounts.
DFW:
Dallas opened the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as a warming center, where people will be provided with a chair, table and light snacks. The center is not providing cots and it is not an overnight shelter, according to a press release. Dallas is also working to identify more city resources, like recreation centers and libraries, to be used as warming centers.
Multiple Dallas-area organizations, including The Salvation Army, OurCalling and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, are working to provide transportation to the convention center, food and tests for COVID-19, according to The Dallas Morning News. Donations can be made here to OurCalling, which manages the convention center.
Fort Worth has opened the Fort Worth Convention Center as an overnight shelter with cots. The city has also opened four warming centers from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, but they do not have snacks or cots available. People in Fort Worth can call the non-emergency line at 817-392-1234 for directions to one of the city’s warming centers and help seeking transportation. More details can be found here.