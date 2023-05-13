After a weekend of funerals and memorials for the eight victims of the May 6 mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, the center remains closed with major questions about what happens to the popular shopping center that will forever be remembered as the scene of one of the region’s most horrific acts of violence.
What’s the appropriate time for a store or shopping center to reopen after a mass shooting? How does a property respectfully reopen? How do we remember victims in a place designed for carefree shopping?
There isn’t one standard. Malls and shopping centers have reopened from mass shootings ranging from a couple of days to months later, as is the case of the shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019.
Communities react differently.
“I live in and have my business in this community,” said Alf Gonzalez, owner of the Fatburger franchise restaurant at Allen Premium Outlets. “I see residents reacting and they’re still traumatized and saddened.”
The shooter was stopped by an Allen Police officer in front of his restaurant. A few minutes earlier, the gunman drove into the open-air shopping center, exited his car and started shooting. He killed eight people and seven others were wounded. The victim’s ages range from 3 to 37.
Allen Premium Outlets managers told 120 retail and restaurant tenants Thursday it’s waiting for funeral services to be completed before it opens the shopping center.
Gonzalez isn’t sure when he’ll be ready to reopen. He’s been staying in touch with the restaurant’s 25 employees.
“All these decisions are being made by human beings who haven’t been through this before,” he said.
- Walmart took three months in 2019 to reopen its El Paso store where 22 people were killed in the parking lot and inside the Walmart Supercenter. Walmart built a permanent memorial, a 30-foot tower called the Grand Candela that its employees helped to design.
- Simon Property Group, which also owns Allen Premium Outlets, reopened the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana two days after a gunman killed three people July 17, 2022. The mall did not mark the shooting with any kind of physical memorial.
- Years earlier, Salt Lake City’s Trolley Square mall reopened two days after a gunman killed five people and wounded six others on Feb. 12, 2007. Stores were allowed to open at their will.
- Another shooting that year at Omaha, Nebraska’s Westroads Mall was just 20 days before Christmas. The gunman killed eight people and wounded four others. That mall reopened three days later. The Von Maur department store, which was the scene of the killings, remained closed for 15 days. There’s no physical memorial.
Based on what Allen Premium Outlets has said so far, it will be at least that long.
Those properties remain open, but sometimes a mass shooting is followed by a permanent closing. Robb Elementary in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed on May 24, 2022, is being replaced with a new building. The Pulse nightclub in Orlando where a shooter killed 49 people and injured 68 on June 12, 2016, never reopened. A nonprofit has created The Pulse Interim Memorial and is planning a more permanent location.
Initially, some Fatburger employees said they weren’t coming back but changed their mind as the week progressed, Gonzalez said.
On May 6, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Kiera Mojica led customers to safety in a corridor between store spaces. Gonzalez was able to find her and get them all out at 5 p.m. At that point, police instructed all businesses to lock up and leave.
“I was worried about my equipment still being on — grills and compressors — and that they could cause a fire.”
He called 911 and the fire department went back to his restaurant and turned off the grill. Gonzalez was allowed back in Sunday to make sure everything was safely turned off. Gonzalez filed insurance claims for operating losses and hopes that will help him compensate employees.
As for Simon’s staff, Gonzalez said after speaking with them Thursday “their hearts are in the right place.”
Safety first
The post-incident recovery is first all about the physical and psychological well-being of the employees, said David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations at the National Retail Federation.
“These things happen quickly and then they end quickly, but then the store is a crime scene before it can be prepared to reopen again,” he said. “Sometimes staff has to be brought in from other areas because your employees are still dealing with the trauma.”
Johnston said some national retailers have already sent staff to Allen to help local employees.
He’s impressed with how many store employees said they locked the doors and got customers to safety in back rooms.
Shoppers ran into the Miss A store located next to the H&M where the gunman started shooting.
“Our store employees did everything right. We’re proud of them,” said Melissa Cozza, Miss A’s regional operations manager. “Customers were comforted. The doors were locked. The lights turned off and everyone was moved into the back.”
Over the years, retailers have been conducting training and building protocols, Johnston said. “Unfortunately, they’re doing more of it because of the increased incidents.”
Legal precedent
All stores may not be ready to open at the same time, said Matt Naftis, a lawyer with Brousseau, Naftis & Massingill in Dallas.
“In a different way, we saw this play out with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Naftis said. “Tenants tried to use the force majeure clause of their leases to not pay rent or open for business.”
The words “mass shooting” probably aren’t included in the 60-page lease outlet center tenants have with Simon, he said.
“I have seen acts of terrorism listed as a force majeure since 9-11,” Naftis said. “This incident could change leases the same way that 9-11 and COVID did.”
Still shopping
The Allen outlet center shooting hasn’t kept shoppers from going to other malls in the region.
Last week, NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas were both crowded even on weekdays. Some shoppers said security was visibly up.
Allen Premium Outlet’s stores are missing key weeks of the spring and summer shopping season. It may be too soon to talk about lost sales, but at some point that will factor into a decision to reopen.
