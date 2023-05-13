After a weekend of funerals and memorials for the eight victims of the May 6 mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, the center remains closed with major questions about what happens to the popular shopping center that will forever be remembered as the scene of one of the region’s most horrific acts of violence.

What’s the appropriate time for a store or shopping center to reopen after a mass shooting? How does a property respectfully reopen? How do we remember victims in a place designed for carefree shopping?

